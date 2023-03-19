Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Raise More Than $11 Million For Cyclone Relief With Lotto

Sunday, 19 March 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Kiwis have raised an incredible $11,770,000 in support of communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Half of all ticket sales for the special draw went to support communities across the North Island impacted by the Cyclone, with a single player from Canterbury taking home the $15 million Must Be Won Powerball jackpot.

“We can’t thank Lotto players throughout Aotearoa enough for throwing their weight behind this important cause and helping to raise such an incredible amount of money,” said Lotto NZ Chief Executive Chris Lyman.

Kiwis are renowned for being a generous bunch, but support for this special draw has exceeded all expectations and will go a long way in helping those communities doing it so tough right now.”

The special draw was the 10th Powerball Must be Won draw in Lotto NZ’s history.

