The New Zealand Film Commission Announces New Ceo

Monday, 20 March 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Taima Anne (Annie) Murray (Te Arawa) to the position of Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term.

NZFC Board Chair Alastair Carruthers, in making the announcement today, said “I am delighted that we have found someone of Annie’s calibre to lead the Commission. She has exceptional experience and a deep commitment to stories from the diverse voices of Aotearoa. I have no doubt she will have a positive impact on filmmakers and the organisation in years to come”.

Since 2020, Annie has been Head of Sky Originals after starting at Sky TV in 2014 as a Senior Commissioner. Prior to this she was Head of External Programming at Māori Television. Annie also serves as Interim Co-Chair of the Toi Mai Workforce Development Council Board, a member of Te Kāhui Ahumahi, and is a member of the Bay of Plenty Regional Skills Leadership Group. She is also a Trustee of Ngā Taonga.

Annie will take up the CEO role on 19 June 2023, and will relinquish all professional roles by this date to focus full time in the position and ensure no conflict of interest.

Annie’s 23 years’ experience in New Zealand’s screen industry across both content commissioning and production will give her a running start at the NZFC. She has also worked in the public sector with the Broadcasting Commission (NZ On Air), Māori Television and had two stints at TVNZ. Academically she holds a Master of Education (First Class Hons) from Waikato University and a Diploma in Bicultural Journalism from Waiariki Institute of Technology.

"I am honoured and humbled by the Board’s decision to entrust me with this opportunity to lead Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga. The Film Commission’s role is to champion exceptional storytellers to create enduring taonga for Aotearoa. I have dedicated my career to empowering the stories and storytellers of New Zealand and I am privileged that in this role I can continue to do that," says Annie.

She adds "We have a New Zealand and global audience that wants high impact, authentic and culturally significant screen stories. New Zealand’s population is becoming more diverse, which creates rich opportunities for screen stories that reflect our many and varied communities. I look forward to working with the team, the wider screen sector and international partners to explore exciting and new opportunities for the Film Commission now and in the future."

