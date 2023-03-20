Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

T4 Group's Plans For A Green Datacentre In Southland Are On Track

Monday, 20 March 2023, 2:56 pm
Press Release: T4Group

T4 Group has confirmed its plans to construct a state-of-the-art green, hyperscale Tier 4 datacentre in Southland are on track, with stage one expected to commence between May and June despite recent uncertainty surrounding the construction of the DataGrid datacentre.

T4 Group COO David Simpson said they were currently negotiating land purchase and had developed numerous international partnerships, demonstrating a readiness to build a world-leading facility that would provide businesses and individuals with secure and sustainable data storage and processing.

“This is exciting for the region, as the majority of T4 Group is owned by Southlanders.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this level of security and uptime to the region and the project will also be a New Zealand first as there are no other Tier 4 datacentres in the country.

“It’s wonderful to have this burgeoning industry in Southland, and even more incredible to have DataGrid’s journey take place alongside ours,” Simpson said.

The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the innovative and eco-friendly approach to datacentre construction and operation by being cognitive of geographic location and unique climate to significantly reduce reliance on powered cooling systems.

“Our datacentres utilise the latest in energy-efficient technologies, significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint,” Simpson said.

Meanwhile, Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds said she was pleased that plans to construct this state-of-the-art, sustainable datacentre in Southland were on track.

“I support this project because of the tremendous potential it has for our province going forward.

“It will create employment during construction and once completed will position Southland at the forefront of this technology.

“T4 Group’s development of this datacentre shows a commitment to our community, and its economy, and it is even more positive it’s being developed with the integrity of the environment in mind as well,” Ms Simmonds said.

The construction of the datacentre would create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the region, contributing to the overall development of Southland, Simpson said.

“This initiative, being based in Southland, is a promising sign of growth and development in the region, offering exciting opportunities for the future of Southland's economy and its people,” he said.

T4 Group is also located in Auckland and Northland and has acquired international partnerships including NTT that demonstrate commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We have partnered with leading technology providers and experts in datacentre design and operation, ensuring our facility will be at the forefront of the industry,” Simpson said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from T4Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Zespri: First Of New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Crop Sets Sail To Japan
The first shipment of the 2023 New Zealand kiwifruit season has now departed the Port of Tauranga, carrying around 2,500 tonnes (more than 600,000 trays) of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit to customers in Japan... More>>



Firstgas Group: Acquisition Of Eastland Network Receives OIO Approval And A New Name Is Revealed
Firstgas Group is pleased to confirm Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval for the acquisition of Eastland Network. The transaction will be completed on 31 March 2023... More>>

Statistics: GDP Decreases 0.6 Percent In The December 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, following a 1.7 percent rise in the September 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Download Weekly: Amazon prepares Project Kuiper
The company says its terminals for its planned low earth orbit satellite network are smaller, more affordable and more capable than Starlink's 'Dishy' units... More>>


Auckland Airport: Building The Gateway New Zealand Needs: Multi-billion-dollar Investment
Auckland Airport is underway with its biggest redevelopment since the airport opened in 1966 with a brand-new domestic terminal to be fully integrated into the international terminal... More>>



Fonterra: Profit Up 50% In FY23 Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd todayreleased its 2023 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of $546 million, an earnings per share of 33 cents... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 