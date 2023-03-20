T4 Group's Plans For A Green Datacentre In Southland Are On Track

T4 Group has confirmed its plans to construct a state-of-the-art green, hyperscale Tier 4 datacentre in Southland are on track, with stage one expected to commence between May and June despite recent uncertainty surrounding the construction of the DataGrid datacentre.

T4 Group COO David Simpson said they were currently negotiating land purchase and had developed numerous international partnerships, demonstrating a readiness to build a world-leading facility that would provide businesses and individuals with secure and sustainable data storage and processing.

“This is exciting for the region, as the majority of T4 Group is owned by Southlanders.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this level of security and uptime to the region and the project will also be a New Zealand first as there are no other Tier 4 datacentres in the country.

“It’s wonderful to have this burgeoning industry in Southland, and even more incredible to have DataGrid’s journey take place alongside ours,” Simpson said.

The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the innovative and eco-friendly approach to datacentre construction and operation by being cognitive of geographic location and unique climate to significantly reduce reliance on powered cooling systems.

“Our datacentres utilise the latest in energy-efficient technologies, significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint,” Simpson said.

Meanwhile, Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds said she was pleased that plans to construct this state-of-the-art, sustainable datacentre in Southland were on track.

“I support this project because of the tremendous potential it has for our province going forward.

“It will create employment during construction and once completed will position Southland at the forefront of this technology.

“T4 Group’s development of this datacentre shows a commitment to our community, and its economy, and it is even more positive it’s being developed with the integrity of the environment in mind as well,” Ms Simmonds said.

The construction of the datacentre would create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the region, contributing to the overall development of Southland, Simpson said.

“This initiative, being based in Southland, is a promising sign of growth and development in the region, offering exciting opportunities for the future of Southland's economy and its people,” he said.

T4 Group is also located in Auckland and Northland and has acquired international partnerships including NTT that demonstrate commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We have partnered with leading technology providers and experts in datacentre design and operation, ensuring our facility will be at the forefront of the industry,” Simpson said.

