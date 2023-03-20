Urban Design Lead Anthony Vile Joins Context

Anthony Vile has joined Context taking on the role of Urban Design Lead. Anthony joins the architectural firm with more than 20 years in the field, having accumulated a broad range of project design and management experience across a diverse range of sectors, project types, scales, and situations.

Anthony’s professional body of work ranges from urban planning and design, masterplanning, multi-unit residential and mixed-use architecture, design review, public art, tactical urbanism, research, writing, teaching, and fine art. He is adept at focusing on the bigger picture and the holistic contribution of architecture to placemaking, the definition of quality public space, and environmental regeneration.

He believes in the transformative power of good design and the potential for a design-led approach to generate positive cultural, environmental, and social outcomes, sustainable futures, and community value.

During his career, Anthony has also taught design at the University of Auckland School of Architecture and Unitec. He has been a regular contributing writer to Architecture New Zealand and other publications providing thought leadership on urban issues.

Context Chief Executive Katrina Hall said: “Anthony’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable to our team as we navigate the ever-changing landscape of urban design and masterplanning.”

© Scoop Media

