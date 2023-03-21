Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Federated Farmers' LifeSciences Push To Loosen GE Regulation Is A Threat To Farmers And Exports

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 10:28 am
Press Release: GE Free NZ

Pressure on the government from the Life Sciences Summit and Federated Farmers for the de-regulation and release of GE crops is a disservice to the public of Aotearoa/ New Zealand.

Lobbying for de-Regulation of GE is misguided. Fed Farmers leading proponents have a conflict of interest in actively promoting genetic engineering, while also being funded by LifeScience Network, holding chair of government funding Ministries and owning patents on the technology.

“Proponents of GE are often motivated by Intellectual Property ownership, seeking to clip the ticket. Recent health dangers have been ignored and crops have failed to yield meaningful long term environmental results,” said Claire Bleakley, president of GE-Free NZ.

"Farmers are being strung along with future promises of unproven GE technology that is short sighted, less effective than existing natural crops and hooks them into license fees for patented pesticide dependent plants,"

There is a history of cavalier attitudes of GE research staff, many breaches and failure to produce results that has led to six GE field trials shutting down early. GE brassica plants were susceptible to unidentified black fungus causing their stems to rot. GE onions failed to grow, GE salmon had serious deformities and GE spruce trees were stunted and destroyed. [1]

New Zealand's reputation has also been threatened by AgResearch’s continuing expensive and cruel genetic engineering of sentient farm animals, which has been a failure. [2]

Development of GE rye grass has cost New Zealand taxpayers $25 million dollars for 5 years of research. The outcome has been poor at best and very disappointing compared to existing alternatives for farmers to reduce methane. [3]

“ GE Animal experiments continue to deform and kill hundreds of animals forcing them to live a life of misery” said Claire Bleakley.

"The AgResearch results show that the $ millions should have been spent on research whose outcomes addressed truly sustainable practices such as regenerative organic systems."

Climate change is real and climate change practices need to harness the existing agroecological solutions, like the planting of mixed forage and legumes, to reduce methane emissions. [4] [5]

It is also clear that as well as delaying action, patented GE technology could not be controlled if it was released. The recent devastating Cyclone Gabrielle wind and flood damage would have spread GE contamination across our most productive core of farmland, destroying organic sector and farmers who want to grow GE Free. [6][7]

Fed Farmers want to wait for GE technical fixes instead of taking real action on climate change that is available to us now. The push to accept genetically engineered (GE) plants created from unproven and tested gene editing technologies is delaying climate action by ignoring available alternatives better able to reduce emissions and ensure economic success through export of safe, natural food.

Federated Farmers actually shows they are not interested in New Zealand but their own shortsighted mercenary self-interest. It is a credit to Government that they are rejecting changes to legislation that would weaken environmental protection or undermine capacity to grow and export safe, clean and natural food.
References
[1] GE field Trial Breaches in NZ, https://www.gefree.org.nz/ge-breaches/
[2] GE Animals; the First 15 Years, https://www.gefree.org.nz/assets/pdf/GE-Animals-in-New-Zealand.pdf
[3] OIA documents AgResearch Rye Grass Trials, https://www.gefree.org.nz/official-information-act-requests/
[4] https://hal.inrae.fr/hal-02636241/document)
[5] https://germinal.co.nz/low-methane-emission-grass-for-new-zealand-cows/
[6] https://www.nzherald.co.nz/the-country/news/cyclone-gabrielle-esk-valley-copes-with-daunting-clean-up/VACXZXBR7FBANG2N2IOVJATGKA/
[7] https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/cyclone-gabrielle-gisborne-and-hawkes-bay-townships-desperately-in-need/TQKGY3QHP5HCPGLWDJ5VIPW54Y/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Zespri: First Of New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Crop Sets Sail To Japan
The first shipment of the 2023 New Zealand kiwifruit season has now departed the Port of Tauranga, carrying around 2,500 tonnes (more than 600,000 trays) of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit to customers in Japan... More>>



Firstgas Group: Acquisition Of Eastland Network Receives OIO Approval And A New Name Is Revealed
Firstgas Group is pleased to confirm Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval for the acquisition of Eastland Network. The transaction will be completed on 31 March 2023... More>>

Statistics: GDP Decreases 0.6 Percent In The December 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, following a 1.7 percent rise in the September 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Download Weekly: Amazon prepares Project Kuiper
The company says its terminals for its planned low earth orbit satellite network are smaller, more affordable and more capable than Starlink's 'Dishy' units... More>>


Auckland Airport: Building The Gateway New Zealand Needs: Multi-billion-dollar Investment
Auckland Airport is underway with its biggest redevelopment since the airport opened in 1966 with a brand-new domestic terminal to be fully integrated into the international terminal... More>>



Fonterra: Profit Up 50% In FY23 Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd todayreleased its 2023 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of $546 million, an earnings per share of 33 cents... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 