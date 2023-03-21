Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tech-led Hospitality Business First Table Is Now Open To Retail Investors

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: First Table

New Zealand’s First Table, the popular restaurant discovery platform, is excited to announce they are live with their first capital raise via Snowball Effect.

Since its launch in 2014, First Table has become a leading player in the restaurant reservation industry. Its innovative business model allows users to book the first table of the evening at partner restaurants with 50% off the food bill.

The platform has since grown to become a trusted restaurant discovery platform with over 1,400 restaurant partners across New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Indonesia, Canada and the UK and is on track to generate over $2.2 million in revenue in 2022/23 across 240,000 bookings. Booking numbers in established cities are now well ahead of pre-covid levels.

With a pre-money valuation of $18 million, First Table is in the process of securing wholesale investment and is now looking to raise up to $4 million from both wholesale and retail investors.

Over the next three years, First Table estimates potential revenue growth of $8 million from existing cities, $2 million from new cities and a potential $10 million from its new product Regular Table.

Regular Table allows diners to make regular bookings for the whole evening on the First Table platform, without the First Table offer. This solves the issue of the time-consuming restaurant booking process in New Zealand where many booking websites only display live availability for some restaurants through a single reservation system.

First Table is the only restaurant platform that has integrated with seven restaurant reservation systems, enabling direct placement of regular bookings into these systems. The next phase is for the proprietary First Table engine to search multiple reservation systems simultaneously and display real-time availability with a map view.

Gross margins are already in excess of 60% in their more developed cities, and even factoring in a significant increase in sales and marketing, the company expects to be generating $23 million in revenue in FY26.

Investors will be able to take advantage of First Table's innovative business model and the growth potential of its hospitality technology. The investment will support the company's rollout of Regular Table, expansion into new markets, development of new features and tools for restaurant partners, and further enhancement of the user experience.

First Table boasts a large user base, extensive restaurant footprint, and a unified API into the major reservation systems, making it a leading player in the restaurant reservation space. With its proven success in New Zealand, First Table is now accelerating its global expansion and seeking investment to support its growth strategy.

Investment is now open on Snowball Effect’s website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from First Table on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Calls For Levy On Bank Profits
FIRST Union, the union for bank workers across New Zealand, is supporting calls for an immediate inquiry into bank profits and proposing a levy on excess profits to fund the establishment of a Ministry of Green Works... More>>


Zespri: First Of New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Crop Sets Sail To Japan
The first shipment of the 2023 New Zealand kiwifruit season has now departed the Port of Tauranga, carrying around 2,500 tonnes (more than 600,000 trays) of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit to customers in Japan... More>>



Firstgas Group: Acquisition Of Eastland Network Receives OIO Approval And A New Name Is Revealed
Firstgas Group is pleased to confirm Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval for the acquisition of Eastland Network. The transaction will be completed on 31 March 2023... More>>



Canstar: Consumer Pulse: Kiwis Tighten Spend As They Face Financial Stress
Today Canstar is proud to release its second Consumer Pulse report, which delves into the financial worries, hopes and dreams of more than 20,000 New Zealanders over the past two years... More>>


Download Weekly: Amazon prepares Project Kuiper
The company says its terminals for its planned low earth orbit satellite network are smaller, more affordable and more capable than Starlink's 'Dishy' units... More>>


Auckland Airport: Building The Gateway New Zealand Needs: Multi-billion-dollar Investment
Auckland Airport is underway with its biggest redevelopment since the airport opened in 1966 with a brand-new domestic terminal to be fully integrated into the international terminal... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 