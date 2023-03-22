Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) Launches In Australia And New Zealand

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 11:39 am
Press Release: Avaya

Sydney – March 22, 2023 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has today launched the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) to deliver flexible and productive hybrid work for employees and create seamless experiences for customers.

AXP is an AI-powered, contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) collaboration platform and a key component of the Avaya Experience Platform, which offers comprehensive workstream collaboration and unified communications technologies.

AXP enables SMEs and mid-market organisations to boost staff productivity regardless of physical location, addressing the more than three quarters of Australian workers indicating a preference for hybrid work. With AXP, staff can chat, message, video call and send files in one place, meaning they can work seamlessly before, during and after meetings. Likewise, customers can effortlessly reach staff through multiple channels, creating seamless interactions and preventing gaps in customer service.

The platform also allows staff to reduce their workloads so they can focus on interpersonal elements of customer interactions. With AXP, staff can deliver real-time information to customers with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) powered virtual assistants, and use skills-based routing to automatically match customers with the person best suited to their enquiry. With built-in analytics and reporting, teams can also forecast customer traffic and allocate additional employee resources or self-service options at certain times of day to meet demand.

Crucially, AXP can be deployed across public, private and hybrid cloud environments, meaning customers can tap into the benefits of the platform without a complete overhaul of their existing systems. For instance, organisations can complement a voice-only contact centre with chat, text and social channels.

Dino Beverakis, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Avaya, said the launch of AXP has come at the right time as local organisations navigate new and evolving challenges. “Businesses across the region are tasked with retaining staff and customers amid skills and resource shortages, while making strategic business decisions against a backdrop of economic uncertainty.

“AXP offers the simplicity of a single platform with everything staff need to do their jobs, and has the intelligence to predict and manage large volumes and types of customer queries. It also provides assurance around data compliance, a concern that is top of mind for business heads. With AXP, employees won’t have to revert to encrypted messaging apps to collaborate, and information is exchanged in a consolidated, secure environment.”

AXP will also create greater choice and additional revenue streams for Avaya’s partners, by adding a communications platform to their existing offerings.

Paul Bailye, CEO at ICT distributor and Avaya master agent, CommsPlus Distribution, said, “AXP will enable our partners to offer a powerful and custom-designed contact centre solution that customers can deploy wherever they are on their digital journey. With deep set of features and capabilities, our partners will create stronger and more meaningful relationships, allowing customers to improve engagement and productivity.”

Audrey William, Principal Advisor at digital research firm Ecosystm, said giving customer service agents the ability to access customer data and deliver omnichannel experiences through one platform will see a boost in staff productivity and retention. “Our research has found updating content in real-time across channels and delivering personalised experiences are the biggest challenges organisations in A/NZ face when delivering omnichannel experiences,” she said. “Bringing it all together on one single platform for the agent will only result in a better experience for customers.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Avaya on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Calls For Levy On Bank Profits
FIRST Union, the union for bank workers across New Zealand, is supporting calls for an immediate inquiry into bank profits and proposing a levy on excess profits to fund the establishment of a Ministry of Green Works... More>>


Zespri: First Of New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Crop Sets Sail To Japan
The first shipment of the 2023 New Zealand kiwifruit season has now departed the Port of Tauranga, carrying around 2,500 tonnes (more than 600,000 trays) of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit to customers in Japan... More>>



Firstgas Group: Acquisition Of Eastland Network Receives OIO Approval And A New Name Is Revealed
Firstgas Group is pleased to confirm Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval for the acquisition of Eastland Network. The transaction will be completed on 31 March 2023... More>>



Canstar: Consumer Pulse: Kiwis Tighten Spend As They Face Financial Stress
Today Canstar is proud to release its second Consumer Pulse report, which delves into the financial worries, hopes and dreams of more than 20,000 New Zealanders over the past two years... More>>


Download Weekly: Amazon prepares Project Kuiper
The company says its terminals for its planned low earth orbit satellite network are smaller, more affordable and more capable than Starlink's 'Dishy' units... More>>


Auckland Airport: Building The Gateway New Zealand Needs: Multi-billion-dollar Investment
Auckland Airport is underway with its biggest redevelopment since the airport opened in 1966 with a brand-new domestic terminal to be fully integrated into the international terminal... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 