Xero And Allinial Global Partner To Bring The Power Of Cloud Accounting To More Member Firms Globally

Xero, the global small business platform, has partnered with multinational accounting association, Allinial Global, in a three year global agreement to bring the powerful capabilities of cloud accounting technology to more of its member firms, enabling them to add more value to their clients.

Allinial Global is the second largest accounting association in the world. The Xero Global Partner status means Xero will become the preferred cloud accounting solution for Allinial Global member firms and their small to medium business clients. Partnering at a global level will support Allinial Global with its mission to bring international reach and capabilities to its independent member firms around the world.

Xero and Allinial Global have a joint desire to see business owners make better decisions as a result of access to accurate financial data from Xero and valuable insights from their advisor. Entering into a global partnership provides the opportunity for Xero and Allinial Global to collaborate closely and bring more value to member firms and their clients. For firms who participate in the global partnership, Xero will provide tailored support and will work jointly with Allinial Global to deliver training and educational resources.

Rachael Powell, Chief Customer Officer, Xero says, “Xero and Allinial Global are both passionate about helping accounting firms innovate and evolve. Through this partnership we’ll work with Allinial Global at a local and global level to help member firms embrace the benefits of the Xero platform, and manage changes and challenges happening in the industry.”

“We’re excited to enter this next phase of partnership with Allinial Global in a time where digital transformation is crucial. Some Allinial Global firms around the world, including EisnerAmper in the US and Bentleys in Australia and New Zealand, are already experiencing the benefits of using Xero to drive efficiencies and meet their clients’ changing expectations. We hope to springboard off this progress and help more firms leverage the Xero platform to deliver value to their clients,” says David Bell, Executive General Manager Partner Sales, Xero.

Mark Koziel, President and CEO of Allinial Global says, “We’re thrilled to partner with Xero to connect Allinial Global members and their clients to a leading cloud accounting solution. As we focus on positioning firms to win in the digital age, we have been very selective about aligning with partners who share our strategy and understand that true success requires more than just access to an innovative product. The tailored support available through our partnership with Xero is a huge win for Allinial Global member firms, giving them everything they need to succeed as they transition to a more consultative role.”

Community is a pillar of both organisations, and Allinial Global fosters communities through its internal platform, AG Connect, where members are able to connect based on interest areas, ask questions and share learnings. Allinial Global will look to create a Xero ‘community’ to make it easy for members to access information and resources about Xero, and share their experiences to help others understand more about the Xero platform.

© Scoop Media

