Kiwi Leader Tackles Global Energy Issues

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) and Young Energy Professionals Network congratulates New Zealand’s newest member of the global Future Energy Leaders Programme (FEL).

Vector Limited’s Public Policy Group Manager Robyn Holdaway joins professionals from around the world, to tackle the big energy issues on the world stage.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says the nomination is well-deserved.

"The 2023 nominations process saw almost 200 high quality applications from more than 60 countries. Robyn brings a new perspective to the energy issues we face, both here and abroad.

"Robyn has been involved in policy surrounding future energy systems and worked to strengthen ties between the Government and industry, to work together on complex energy issues. I am truly delighted to see another woman leading the way and shaping the future of how we use energy."

Holdaway says it’s a privilege to be part of the FEL Network.

"I am so pleased to be joining leaders from across the world to help drive solutions that are fit for the future.

"The imperatives for change that are in front of our sector - such as climate change, consumer needs, and technological change and the way that we respond, will impact younger generations most acutely."

As a Global FEL member, Holdaway will undergo a three-year development programme to gain an even broader understanding of the energy system including its challenges and transition, as well as getting the opportunity to work collaboratively with international peers.

FEL members will also join energy and political leaders from around the world at the World Energy Congress in the Netherlands, where conversation will be centred around redesigning energy for people and the planet.

Holdaway joins two more outstanding Kiwi FELs, Mark Todoroff (Tesla) and Emily Hilton (Hiringa), taking on a leading role in making our energy system more sustainable, for everyone and everywhere.

© Scoop Media

