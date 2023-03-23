Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Leader Tackles Global Energy Issues

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Business New Zealand

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) and Young Energy Professionals Network congratulates New Zealand’s newest member of the global Future Energy Leaders Programme (FEL).

Vector Limited’s Public Policy Group Manager Robyn Holdaway joins professionals from around the world, to tackle the big energy issues on the world stage.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says the nomination is well-deserved.

"The 2023 nominations process saw almost 200 high quality applications from more than 60 countries. Robyn brings a new perspective to the energy issues we face, both here and abroad.

"Robyn has been involved in policy surrounding future energy systems and worked to strengthen ties between the Government and industry, to work together on complex energy issues. I am truly delighted to see another woman leading the way and shaping the future of how we use energy."

Holdaway says it’s a privilege to be part of the FEL Network.

"I am so pleased to be joining leaders from across the world to help drive solutions that are fit for the future.

"The imperatives for change that are in front of our sector - such as climate change, consumer needs, and technological change and the way that we respond, will impact younger generations most acutely."

As a Global FEL member, Holdaway will undergo a three-year development programme to gain an even broader understanding of the energy system including its challenges and transition, as well as getting the opportunity to work collaboratively with international peers.

FEL members will also join energy and political leaders from around the world at the World Energy Congress in the Netherlands, where conversation will be centred around redesigning energy for people and the planet.

Holdaway joins two more outstanding Kiwi FELs, Mark Todoroff (Tesla) and Emily Hilton (Hiringa), taking on a leading role in making our energy system more sustainable, for everyone and everywhere.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Business New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Provisional Cyclone Gabrielle Claims Reach $890m
Provisional general insurance claims data for Cyclone Gabrielle have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ). Over 40,000 claims have been recorded to date worth around $890 million for Cyclone Gabrielle of which around $70m has been paid... More>>


FIRST Union: Calls For Levy On Bank Profits
FIRST Union, the union for bank workers across New Zealand, is supporting calls for an immediate inquiry into bank profits and proposing a levy on excess profits to fund the establishment of a Ministry of Green Works... More>>


Zespri: First Of New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Crop Sets Sail To Japan
The first shipment of the 2023 New Zealand kiwifruit season has now departed the Port of Tauranga, carrying around 2,500 tonnes (more than 600,000 trays) of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit to customers in Japan... More>>


Advertising Standards Authority: Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022... More>>


Canstar: Consumer Pulse: Kiwis Tighten Spend As They Face Financial Stress
Today Canstar is proud to release its second Consumer Pulse report, which delves into the financial worries, hopes and dreams of more than 20,000 New Zealanders over the past two years... More>>


Download Weekly: Amazon prepares Project Kuiper
The company says its terminals for its planned low earth orbit satellite network are smaller, more affordable and more capable than Starlink's 'Dishy' units... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 