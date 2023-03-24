Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Summerset Putting Frontline Workers Front And Centre

Friday, 24 March 2023, 9:15 am
Press Release: Summerset Retirement Villages

Friday 24 March is a special day at Summerset Retirement Villages. Dubbed “Frontliners Day”, the annual event, now in its fifth year, is an opportunity to acknowledge the selflessness and hard work of our frontline workers who care for residents and, over the last few years, have been at the forefront of keeping our community safe.

Frontline staff at Summerset Retirement Villages include registered nurses, caregivers, housekeeping, kitchen staff, maintenance staff, and village managers. These people, based in 32 villages from Whangarei to Dunedin, all play vital roles in giving our residents a great experience in their retirement.

Eleanor Young, General Manager Operations, spoke about the importance of Frontliners Day.

"Frontline staff like ours are often unsung heroes, they provide a crucial service to all our 7,400+ residents from maintaining their homes and cooking meals to providing care to residents who are no longer able to live independently.

“Our philosophy is that we want to “bring the best of life” to our residents, we’re lucky to have passionate people who make it their mission to create amazing experiences and welcoming village communities.

“There are no greater examples of their hard work than the last three years. Our frontline staff members have been exceptional in their dedication and service to our residents during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve gone above and beyond to ensure the health and safety of our residents and fellow staff. This day is an opportunity to show our gratitude and appreciation for their tireless efforts."

Summerset has planned a series of activities and events to celebrate Frontliners Day. These include a shared “thank you” brunch for our frontline workers to enjoy, and a Gratitude Wall set up in each village posted with the hundreds of heartfelt messages of thanks we received from residents, their families, and fellow staff from around the country, such as the following:

  • “A heartfelt thanks for providing a safe, caring and stimulating environment for my dad. Really appreciate all the things you do to check on and care for residents at Summerset”

Daughter of a Village Resident – Warkworth

  • “Congratulations and thanks to the management team. Special thanks to the property team. Their attitude and approachability have made this village a much happier place to live in.”

Village resident of 18 years – Taupo

  • “Our catering, gardening, activity, cleaning, care and reception staff are so patient with everybody. They all deserve hugs and thanks for looking after us so well.”
    Village Resident – Paraparaumu
  • “Mum is so happy she moved in thanks to the friendly people at reception, cleaners, meal servers, maintenance and activities. Thank you all.”

Daughter of a Village Resident - Dunedin

“On behalf of their colleagues, our residents and their families I’d like to thank our 1,200+ frontline staff across the country for everything they do to bring the best of life to our residents,” says Mrs Young.

