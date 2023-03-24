Snow Pros Zoi Sadowski-Synnott And Piera Hudson Side With SIXT

SIXT teams up with top-performing sporting talent to tour with its fast and flexible New Mobility offer

Gold medal Olympian snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and World Cup alpine ski racer Piera Hudson are joining forces with SIXT NZ, with a new partnership adding a calling card of titles and tournament wins to the stacked spec sheet of its premium fleet.

It’s all part of a special project the duo has filmed with their newest sponsor, global New Mobility brand SIXT, with a winter campaign launching in April.

Bringing star power to the slopes, the two pros will peg their performance against a fleet of Volkswagens, Range Rovers, Mercedes and Audis for the global car rental and subscription business.

The deal sees SIXT powering Zoi and Piera’s journeys across the globe, providing them with seamless vehicle solutions whether they need a ride for one day, one month or one year, no matter where they are.

The team-up was a “natural fit” for the subscription and rental service, says Giltrap Group’s CEO of Retail and New Mobility Dane Fisher.

“Our offering provides best in class vehicle solutions that flex to your needs rather than the other way around. With Zoi and Piera also top of their game and constantly on the move chasing winters across the world, the alignment made good sense,” says Dane.

As part of the content filming Zoi lands a series of impressive rotations over a line-up of premium & luxury SIXT vehicles while Piera performs a speedy slalom around an equally impressive line-up of fresh whips.

“The skill of these two is unmatched. There are few things more exciting than watching Zoi and Piera in full flight on the mountain,” says Dane.

The partnership has already come in handy for the globetrotting duo, with 2023 starting off with a New Zealand Order of Merit for Zoi as well as Halberg Supreme and Sportswoman of the Year on home turf.

On the circuit this quarter, she has won both the Natural Selection Revelstoke in Canada and the Laxx Open Slopestyle World Cup in Switzerland, taken a silver at each of Austria’s Kreischberg Big Air World Cup, Georgia’s Bakuriani 2023 FIS World Championships and Colorado’s Big Air, and landed a stunning run that saw her come from behind at the X Games for a win in the slopestyle.

“SIXT has changed the game for me. No matter where I am in the world and no matter how many board bags I have, they always have a vehicle that suits my needs,” says Zoi.

Pricing for rental is season and length of loan dependant.

SIXT Subscriptions start from just over $1,000 per month with anything from a Cupra Ateca (including all insurance, servicing, WOF) all the way through to $8,995 for a top spec McLaren GT.

For more information head to sixt.nz with a link to the full video here.

