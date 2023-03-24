Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Snow Pros Zoi Sadowski-Synnott And Piera Hudson Side With SIXT

Friday, 24 March 2023, 2:54 pm
Press Release: SIXT

SIXT teams up with top-performing sporting talent to tour with its fast and flexible New Mobility offer

Gold medal Olympian snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and World Cup alpine ski racer Piera Hudson are joining forces with SIXT NZ, with a new partnership adding a calling card of titles and tournament wins to the stacked spec sheet of its premium fleet.

It’s all part of a special project the duo has filmed with their newest sponsor, global New Mobility brand SIXT, with a winter campaign launching in April.

Bringing star power to the slopes, the two pros will peg their performance against a fleet of Volkswagens, Range Rovers, Mercedes and Audis for the global car rental and subscription business.

The deal sees SIXT powering Zoi and Piera’s journeys across the globe, providing them with seamless vehicle solutions whether they need a ride for one day, one month or one year, no matter where they are.

The team-up was a “natural fit” for the subscription and rental service, says Giltrap Group’s CEO of Retail and New Mobility Dane Fisher.

“Our offering provides best in class vehicle solutions that flex to your needs rather than the other way around. With Zoi and Piera also top of their game and constantly on the move chasing winters across the world, the alignment made good sense,” says Dane.

As part of the content filming Zoi lands a series of impressive rotations over a line-up of premium & luxury SIXT vehicles while Piera performs a speedy slalom around an equally impressive line-up of fresh whips.

“The skill of these two is unmatched. There are few things more exciting than watching Zoi and Piera in full flight on the mountain,” says Dane.

 

The partnership has already come in handy for the globetrotting duo, with 2023 starting off with a New Zealand Order of Merit for Zoi as well as Halberg Supreme and Sportswoman of the Year on home turf.

 

On the circuit this quarter, she has won both the Natural Selection Revelstoke in Canada and the Laxx Open Slopestyle World Cup in Switzerland, taken a silver at each of Austria’s Kreischberg Big Air World Cup, Georgia’s Bakuriani 2023 FIS World Championships and Colorado’s Big Air, and landed a stunning run that saw her come from behind at the X Games for a win in the slopestyle.

 

“SIXT has changed the game for me. No matter where I am in the world and no matter how many board bags I have, they always have a vehicle that suits my needs,” says Zoi.

Pricing for rental is season and length of loan dependant.

SIXT Subscriptions start from just over $1,000 per month with anything from a Cupra Ateca (including all insurance, servicing, WOF) all the way through to $8,995 for a top spec McLaren GT.

For more information head to sixt.nz with a link to the full video here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SIXT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>

Insurance Council: Provisional Cyclone Gabrielle Claims Reach $890m
Provisional general insurance claims data for Cyclone Gabrielle have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ). Over 40,000 claims have been recorded to date worth around $890 million for Cyclone Gabrielle of which around $70m has been paid... More>>


FIRST Union: Calls For Levy On Bank Profits
FIRST Union, the union for bank workers across New Zealand, is supporting calls for an immediate inquiry into bank profits and proposing a levy on excess profits to fund the establishment of a Ministry of Green Works... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

Advertising Standards Authority: Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022... More>>


Canstar: Consumer Pulse: Kiwis Tighten Spend As They Face Financial Stress
Today Canstar is proud to release its second Consumer Pulse report, which delves into the financial worries, hopes and dreams of more than 20,000 New Zealanders over the past two years... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 