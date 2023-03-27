NZCruise Association CEO Retires, New Ceo Named

Announcing his retirement, current CEO Kevin O’Sullivan will leave the organisation on 30 June 2023.

Current Chair, Jacqui Lloyd, has been appointed to the CEO position and will start on 1 June 2023.

Both O’Sullivan and Lloyd will attend Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, Florida, 27-30 March.

The New Zealand Cruise Association (NZCA) stated today that CEO Kevin O’Sullivan has announced his retirement and will finish up at the organisation on 30 June 2023.

O’Sullivan has been the association’s CEO for the last four and a half years. Prior to that he was on the NZCA board for 15 years whilst holding the role of Regional Harbourmaster at Environment Southland.

O’Sullivan led NZCA through the most turbulent time the sector has ever experienced, and both the board and wider cruise industry stakeholders are deeply appreciative of the tireless work he undertook to facilitate and support the recovery of the sector.

Former Chair Debbie Summers said “Kevin will be missed immensely by all in our industry. He has worked tirelessly and in particular, throughout our battle to restart these past years. NZ Cruise is in a better place for all his efforts. As chair I particularly appreciated Kevin’s relentless positivity and sheer determination as he liaised and negotiated with the many stakeholders required to enable the sector’s recovery post-COVID.”

Current Chair of NZCA, Jacqui Lloyd, has been named as O’Sullivan’s successor and will take up the CEO position in June 2023.

Lloyd has more than 20 years of tourism, cruise and senior management experience, including her most recent role as General Manager of Destination Marlborough.

“Jacqui is the perfect person to lead NZCA through the next phase of the sector’s recovery,” said Tansy Tompkins, NZCA’s deputy chair. “Jacqui’s extensive tourism background, senior leadership experience and relationship skills will help NZCA to further develop strategic alliances, unite our sector and expand our presence on the world stage as the cruise industry rebounds.”



“I am very excited to be taking up the CEO role at NZCA,” said Lloyd. “Largely due to the excellent leadership of Kevin O’Sullivan over the past four years, I believe the NZCA is in a brilliant position as the industry returns. I’m looking forward to working with members, stakeholders, and our local communities to ensure New Zealand is both positioned as the best cruise destination for industry, and that it’s an industry that contributes to the economic, social, environmental, and cultural wellbeing of New Zealand.”



Lloyd will continue as NZCA chair until she starts her new role on 1 June. A new chair will be announced in due course.

