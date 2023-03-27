NZ-Owned Satellite Internet Provider To Launch New Unlimited Data Internet Plan

Kiwis should have choices when it comes to affordable, reliable, and fast internet. Satellite internet service provider Woi is making sure they do with the launch of their latest internet plan: Woi Plus.

Using Kacific broadband satellites with KA Band technology, the latest Woi satellite internet plan offers unlimited satellite internet for $129 per month, including GST. Alongside affordability, customers also benefit from speed, courtesy of desirable download speeds of 50 Mbps and an upload speed of 10mbps.

According to Woi spokesperson Martin Wrigley, the goal has always been to ensure rural Kiwis have choices, especially when their options are already limited in isolated parts of the country.

“Rural Kiwis often get the raw deal with internet services, especially with fibre broadband rollouts not reaching many isolated communities. By providing this new plan to complement our others, we believe we’re doing our part to connect Kiwis where they need it the most,” Wrigley says.

The Woi Plus plan is available now, and Woi takes care of all parts of the installation process for you. Simply email sales@woi.co.nz or phone 0800 GET WOI (0800 438 964) to switch internet providers today.

To learn more about Woi’s new satellite internet plan or other competitively priced plans, visit woi.co.nz/plans-and-pricing/.

About Woi

Woi is a satellite internet service provider offering Kiwis fibre-like internet speeds on small Kacific satellite antennas. Woi has over two decades of experience in designing and installing small and large networks, which means they understand what it takes to achieve fast internet and how to make sure rural Kiwis get it. To learn more about Woi and its services, visit www.woi.co.nz, or phone 0800 GET WOI (0800 438 964).

