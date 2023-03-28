Intel NUC 13 Pro: Small Outside, Powerful Inside

The latest 4-by-4-inch NUC with 13th Gen Intel Core processors means business.

What’s New: Today, Intel introduced the Intel® NUC 13 Pro (code-named Arena Canyon), which brings the amazing performance of 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors to a 4-by-4-inch form factor that fits almost anywhere.

“Now more than ever, businesses need flexible systems that are globally scalable, environmentally conscious and AI-ready, and that offer the peace of mind that comes with proven technology. The NUC 13 Pro is our latest step forward to provide our customers with the reliable, high-quality, enterprise-grade computing they require.”

–Brian McCarson, Intel vice president and general manager of the Intel NUC Group

Why It Matters: The Intel NUC 13 Pro offers the perfect package of size, performance, sustainability and reliability that modern businesses need. Select models also feature Intel vPro® Enterprise for comprehensive security, enterprise-grade stability and hardware-based remote management. Intel NUC 13 Pro Kits and Mini PCs are upgradable and repairable, providing a stable, reusable solution for a wide variety of business needs, including client, edge and digital signage computing.

About Its Outsized Performance, Pint-Size Form Factor: The customisable Intel NUC 13 Pro delivers incredible performance in a surprisingly small footprint with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with six Performance-cores (P-cores) and eight Efficient-cores (E-cores).

The NUC 13 Pro Mini PC includes all the connectivity and features businesses require, including:

Support for up to 64GB dual-channel DDR5-3200 MHz memory.

M.2 slots for PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe SSD and second SSD.

Intel® i226 Ethernet for speeds up to 2.5 Gbps.

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Two HDMI ports and two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports (four displays at 4K@60 Hz).

Three USB 3.2 ports and one USB 2.0 port.

About: The Intel NUC 13 Pro Kits allow users to customise memory, storage and operating system to suit their needs. Fully equipped Mini PC versions come complete with memory, storage and Microsoft Windows* Operating System. And there are Board versions to allow ecosystem partners to build NUC 13 Pros into their own custom solutions.

© Scoop Media

