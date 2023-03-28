Hawke’s Bay Wineries Open For Business



Vintage is well underway in Hawke’s Bay! Six weeks on from Cyclone Gabrielle the majority of Hawke’s Bay vineyards are hard out picking fruit under the welcome sunshine Hawke’s Bay is currently enjoying.

“While we have all seen images of the devastated vineyards following Cyclone Gabrielle, we want to assure wine lovers that Hawke’s Bay is open for business and invites you to come and visit our beautiful region and enjoy the distinctive varieties and wines you know and love. Most Cellar Doors and our fantastic restaurants are open and looking forward to welcoming visitors over the Easter break. If you can’t get to Hawke’s Bay, then look to support the region by buying Hawke’s Bay wines and the other produce that the region is famous for” says Sally Duncan, Chair of Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers.

Our Hawke’s Bay Wine and wider community have rallied around the vineyards and wineries impacted by the cyclone. Support has come in many forms including on the ground help with clean-up, organising fundraising events throughout New Zealand, or contributing to the Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust Relief Fund.

“It has been heartening to see huge teams of volunteers helping out all over the region with the clean-up of affected wineries and vineyards” says Brent Linn, Executive Officer for Hawke’s Bay Wine.

Fundraising initiatives across New Zealand have also spurred into action, including Chef Al Brown’s #cookingupastorm, Fine Wine Delivery Company Charity Auction and Wine Dog’s at Elephant Hill in early May, amongst many other events.

Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust Relief Fund has so far raised over $160,000. Trust Chair Alwyn Corban says, “We have been overwhelmed by the generous support of those from within and outside of the region and we are getting 100% of the donations out to those most affected”. Those wanting to donate directly to the Hawke’s Bay Wine community can find more information here

Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support. Though the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle has been devastating for a number of vineyards and wineries, and the wider community as a whole, it has been truly humbling to see the region come together in support of those affected.

Hawke’s Bay remains one of the world’s great wine regions and the local industry’s resilience in the face of natural disaster is testament to this. Though vintage 2023 has been challenging, for the majority the expertise and hard work of our viticulturists and winemakers will still deliver exceptional, world-class wines.

