Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Wineries Open For Business

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Winegrowers


Vintage is well underway in Hawke’s Bay! Six weeks on from Cyclone Gabrielle the majority of Hawke’s Bay vineyards are hard out picking fruit under the welcome sunshine Hawke’s Bay is currently enjoying.

“While we have all seen images of the devastated vineyards following Cyclone Gabrielle, we want to assure wine lovers that Hawke’s Bay is open for business and invites you to come and visit our beautiful region and enjoy the distinctive varieties and wines you know and love. Most Cellar Doors and our fantastic restaurants are open and looking forward to welcoming visitors over the Easter break. If you can’t get to Hawke’s Bay, then look to support the region by buying Hawke’s Bay wines and the other produce that the region is famous for” says Sally Duncan, Chair of Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers.

Our Hawke’s Bay Wine and wider community have rallied around the vineyards and wineries impacted by the cyclone. Support has come in many forms including on the ground help with clean-up, organising fundraising events throughout New Zealand, or contributing to the Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust Relief Fund. 

“It has been heartening to see huge teams of volunteers helping out all over the region with the clean-up of affected wineries and vineyards” says Brent Linn, Executive Officer for Hawke’s Bay Wine.

Fundraising initiatives across New Zealand have also spurred into action, including Chef Al Brown’s #cookingupastorm, Fine Wine Delivery Company Charity Auction and Wine Dog’s at Elephant Hill in early May, amongst many other events. 

Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust Relief Fund has so far raised over $160,000. Trust Chair Alwyn Corban says, “We have been overwhelmed by the generous support of those from within and outside of the region and we are getting 100% of the donations out to those most affected”. Those wanting to donate directly to the Hawke’s Bay Wine community can find more information here

Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support. Though the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle has been devastating for a number of vineyards and wineries, and the wider community as a whole, it has been truly humbling to see the region come together in support of those affected.

Hawke’s Bay remains one of the world’s great wine regions and the local industry’s resilience in the face of natural disaster is testament to this. Though vintage 2023 has been challenging, for the majority the expertise and hard work of our viticulturists and winemakers will still deliver exceptional, world-class wines.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Winegrowers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>

Insurance Council: Provisional Cyclone Gabrielle Claims Reach $890m
Provisional general insurance claims data for Cyclone Gabrielle have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ). Over 40,000 claims have been recorded to date worth around $890 million for Cyclone Gabrielle of which around $70m has been paid... More>>

Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

Advertising Standards Authority: Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 