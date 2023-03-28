Awards Keep Coming For Pete’s Natural

The awards season has extended for Motueka solar-powered soda company Pete's Natural with a gold and a silver award in the 2023 Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards.

The Awards – which celebrate Kiwis who harvest, grow and make food and drinks – were first held in 2017. Pete’s Natural has managed to stand out in a crowded field of more than 300 products up for judging.

Pete's Natural Currant Crush took out a gold in the Label & Litho section and backed this up with a silver for Pete's Natural, Lime-O-Nade.

The awards come on the back of the company scooping four medals at the 2022 NZ Artisan Awards.

Pete and Mrs Pete

“Our customers tell us every day that they love our products so it makes us doubly proud to receive recognition for our quality and goodness from the wider industry,” Marleen, aka "Mrs Pete" Suy says.

She says this is more proof, if that is needed, that natural tastes great.

“These awards are also recognition for our growers,” she says. “We maintained a strong commitment since we began more than 12 years ago to sourcing fresh Aotearoa-grown fruit rather than use imported concentrates.”

The commitment to great taste is supported with environmentally friendly production and packaging.

During the past 12 years Pete’s Natural has grown its product family to 12 natural and tasty sodas, with 8 of them now having won national awards. Pete’s Natural Lemonade and Feijoa Lemonade both won Bronze at the NZ Food Producers Awards in 2021 and 2022.

The 2023 Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards Champions will be announced on April 18.

© Scoop Media

