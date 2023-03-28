Transpower Thanks Christchurch Residents For Help Avoiding Risk Of Power Cuts

Transpower has said that reductions in electricity use by residents in Christchurch, Rangiora and Kaiapoi along with quick work by local lines companies to switch off controllable load such as hot water systems helped avoid power cuts this evening.

The owner of the national electricity grid called for help from residents around 6pm this evening after unseasonably cold weather pushed up electricity demand while one of its transformers at the Islington substation was on a planned maintenance outage.

Transpower also worked with electricity lines companies MainPower and Orion to switch off controllable load such as hot water systems to reduce demand on the grid. Residents should not have noticed any impact from this as it was for a short time and hot water systems are regularly switched on and off to manage demand peaks.

Peak demand started tapering off after 7pm and no power cuts were needed.

Transpower said it is grateful to those who took action and to Orion and MainPower for their efforts in assisting to manage the issue and ensuring everyone in the region remained connected with power.

The transformer on outage could not be brought back earlier to mitigate the risk this evening.

Transpower has taken steps to prevent the issue reoccurring until the transformer is returned to service later this week.

Outages are necessary so that maintenance work can be done to prevent the risk of unplanned outages caused by equipment failing. They are typically scheduled outside of winter when demand is lower.

If power cuts had been necessary, they would have been for a limited time as a last resort to keep the power grid secure and minimise the risk of cascade grid failure. Grid failure would have resulted in outages affecting a significantly larger number of people for a much longer period.

