Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Transpower Thanks Christchurch Residents For Help Avoiding Risk Of Power Cuts

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 9:38 pm
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower has said that reductions in electricity use by residents in Christchurch, Rangiora and Kaiapoi along with quick work by local lines companies to switch off controllable load such as hot water systems helped avoid power cuts this evening.

The owner of the national electricity grid called for help from residents around 6pm this evening after unseasonably cold weather pushed up electricity demand while one of its transformers at the Islington substation was on a planned maintenance outage.

Transpower also worked with electricity lines companies MainPower and Orion to switch off controllable load such as hot water systems to reduce demand on the grid. Residents should not have noticed any impact from this as it was for a short time and hot water systems are regularly switched on and off to manage demand peaks.

Peak demand started tapering off after 7pm and no power cuts were needed.

Transpower said it is grateful to those who took action and to Orion and MainPower for their efforts in assisting to manage the issue and ensuring everyone in the region remained connected with power.

The transformer on outage could not be brought back earlier to mitigate the risk this evening.

Transpower has taken steps to prevent the issue reoccurring until the transformer is returned to service later this week.

Outages are necessary so that maintenance work can be done to prevent the risk of unplanned outages caused by equipment failing. They are typically scheduled outside of winter when demand is lower.

If power cuts had been necessary, they would have been for a limited time as a last resort to keep the power grid secure and minimise the risk of cascade grid failure. Grid failure would have resulted in outages affecting a significantly larger number of people for a much longer period.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>

Insurance Council: Provisional Cyclone Gabrielle Claims Reach $890m
Provisional general insurance claims data for Cyclone Gabrielle have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ). Over 40,000 claims have been recorded to date worth around $890 million for Cyclone Gabrielle of which around $70m has been paid... More>>

Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

Advertising Standards Authority: Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 