Leading Australian Cabling And IT Accessory Provider Opens In New Zealand

4Cabling, a leading Australian manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of cabling, server racks and IT management accessories has just launched an online store for the New Zealand market.

“We’re providing a cost-effective, solutions-based alternative for electricians and data communication installers to source quality products online and get them delivered where they want, when they want,” says 4Cabling CEO Chitrang Trivedi.

Customers can visit www.4cabling.co.nz, open an account and place orders for fast delivery anywhere in the country.

The 4Cabling model (truly disruptive & omni-channel) is a significantly different and smarter way of doing business in New Zealand and is based on a successful formula that they’ve been running for the Australian market since 2006.

“Customers benefit from quality products, competitive prices and fast turnaround because they’re dealing direct with the supplier, rather than going through middlemen,” Trivedi says.

Speed of delivery and accuracy of orders are key. “We know how frustrating – and costly - it can be for contractors if they receive the wrong items or have to wait because a particular product isn’t available.”

4Cabling maintains high stock levels of a wide range of cabling products and IT management accessories in their New Zealand warehouse and picks and ships 97% of all orders the same day for quick delivery nationwide.

All products are quality controlled and have passed stringent quality accreditations. 4Cabling branded products carry an industry-leading three-year warranty/lifetime warranty (where applicable). They also offer a 25 year Performance warranty on end-to-end structured cabling solutions.

Trivedi points out that 4Cabling is about more than quality products, however.

“We’re a one stop destination to support a customer’s cabling project from start to finish,” he says.

The 4Cabling team have extensive experience across the industry who can offer advice and timely support. “We’re a solutions provider,” Trivedi says. “It’s a partnership approach where customers can talk to their 4Cabling account manager about a particular project and get the best solution.”

© Scoop Media

