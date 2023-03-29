Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Leading Australian Cabling And IT Accessory Provider Opens In New Zealand

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 10:14 am
Press Release: 4Cabling

4Cabling, a leading Australian manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of cabling, server racks and IT management accessories has just launched an online store for the New Zealand market.

“We’re providing a cost-effective, solutions-based alternative for electricians and data communication installers to source quality products online and get them delivered where they want, when they want,” says 4Cabling CEO Chitrang Trivedi.

Customers can visit www.4cabling.co.nz, open an account and place orders for fast delivery anywhere in the country.

The 4Cabling model (truly disruptive & omni-channel) is a significantly different and smarter way of doing business in New Zealand and is based on a successful formula that they’ve been running for the Australian market since 2006.

“Customers benefit from quality products, competitive prices and fast turnaround because they’re dealing direct with the supplier, rather than going through middlemen,” Trivedi says.

Speed of delivery and accuracy of orders are key. “We know how frustrating – and costly - it can be for contractors if they receive the wrong items or have to wait because a particular product isn’t available.”

4Cabling maintains high stock levels of a wide range of cabling products and IT management accessories in their New Zealand warehouse and picks and ships 97% of all orders the same day for quick delivery nationwide.

All products are quality controlled and have passed stringent quality accreditations. 4Cabling branded products carry an industry-leading three-year warranty/lifetime warranty (where applicable). They also offer a 25 year Performance warranty on end-to-end structured cabling solutions.

Trivedi points out that 4Cabling is about more than quality products, however.

“We’re a one stop destination to support a customer’s cabling project from start to finish,” he says.

The 4Cabling team have extensive experience across the industry who can offer advice and timely support. “We’re a solutions provider,” Trivedi says. “It’s a partnership approach where customers can talk to their 4Cabling account manager about a particular project and get the best solution.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from 4Cabling on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>


Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 