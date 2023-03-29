Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent

Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010 and follows flat labour productivity in the year ended March 2021. These movements should be considered in the context of the different COVID-19 prevention measures that affected both years ended March 2021 and March 2022.

“The rise in labour productivity reflects output increasing at a greater rate than labour inputs over the March 2022 year,” national accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

