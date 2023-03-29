Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Healthier Homes, And More On The Way

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Aukaha

One hundred homes throughout Otago will be warmer - and healthier - this winter thanks to an upgrade programme being rolled out by manawhenua-owned consultancy Aukaha.

The Better Homes team at Aukaha manages the Otago Home Upgrade Programme and last week marked the milestone of 100 home assessments completed in Ōtepoti Dunedin, Milton and Otago. Overall, the team is aiming to deliver about 250 comprehensive home upgrades across the district by the end of 2023.

“Everyone should have a warm, dry place to call home,” says Better Homes team leader Jade Saville. “Energy wellbeing is critical to ensure whānau can thrive, but it can be tough to meet the costs of work to bring homes up to a healthy standard, and that is where this initiative is making a difference.”

The Otago Home Upgrade Programme involves material upgrades including energy efficiency improvements like active ventilation, curtains, LED lights, draught stopping and efficient shower heads, along with some basic critical repairs. It also links into the government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, which offers 80 per cent of the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation, and up to 80 per cent of the cost of an energy efficient heater to eligible homeowners.

Wrap-around support includes home energy advice, power switching guidance and an opportunity for some households to monitor their own energy use and carbon performance through sensors.

Aukaha Project Manager Scott Willis said the programme, created in partnership with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), had 10 months left to run and encouraged those who might be struggling with their power bills, or with heating their homes, to get in touch.

“This is an outstanding programme and because we are working alongside the EECA and are also linked in with the Te Puni Kōkiri Critical and Essential Home Repairs and Maintenance Programme, we are not only able to help whānau, but also share insights to inform future government initiatives.”

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must be a resident of Otago and be a homeowner on a low income or hold a Community Services Card.

Whānau and homeowners can self-refer using the online form: https://aukaha.co.nz/better-homes-referral/

