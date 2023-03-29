Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DHL Express Reaffirms Commitment To Trans-Tasman Trade With An Upgraded Freighter

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 2:16 pm
Press Release: DHL

The B767-300 dedicated aircraft offers an increase in capacity of 34 tons, enhancing efficiency and service quality for customers

It will deliver shipments for customers between Auckland and Melbourne five times a week, providing a faster delivery time for businesses in both countries

Auckland, 28th March 2023: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has commenced operation of an upgraded overnight direct freighter service connecting Auckland to Melbourne. The Boeing 767-300 aircraft, operated by Tasman Cargo Airlines, replaces the previous Boeing-737 aircraft, amid growing demand for time definite international services.

The new aircraft is a significant upgrade from the previous Boeing 737, providing numerous benefits to businesses from the two cities. Operating five services a week, the new dedicated freighter will provide an additional 34 tons more each flight than the previous Boeing 737. With greater aircraft hold space, the wide body design can carry 24 unit load devices (ULD) in the main deck. In contrast, the Boeing 737 could only carry up to 11 ULDs. The expanded capacity supports the demand and growth from businesses trading between the two countries.

Mark Foy, Managing Director, DHL Express New Zealand & Pacific Islands, said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the arrival of our upgraded dedicated freighter, connecting Auckland to Melbourne. With the shipment volume growth between New Zealand and Australia, this aircraft will ensure reliable service performance and enable greater efficiencies, reaffirming our commitment to supporting trade across the Tasman.”

Furthermore, due to its ability to fly at a higher altitude and speed, the aircraft travels with greater fuel efficiency. This provides New Zealand and Australian businesses with a faster and reliable delivery route, as they benefit from a shipment transit time of just one day in metropolitan areas.

StrengtheningDHL’sexistingtrans-Tasmanexpressdeliverycapabilities,thisnewDHLbranded

aircraft is the same model as the current DHL Express Auckland to Sydney freighter, which will now fly an additional leg to Christchurch.

“This new aircraft improves connections for Kiwi businesses as it supplements our current Auckland

– Sydney route with an additional stop in Christchurch. The connection between the North and South
 

Press release

Islands provides the much-needed freight capacity demand to handle the volume growth we are seeing. We are confident that we can better support Kiwi businesses through our international delivery network covering more than 220 countries and territories,” continues Foy.

This new dedicated aircraft adds to the list of investments DHL Express has made in Oceania in the past five years. With more than 20 dedicated aircraft in its Asia Pacific fleet, DHL Express can keep trade flowing and limit disruptions.

DHL’s latest trans-Tasman investment follows the AU$20 million (€14 million) infrastructure upgrade to the company’s Melbourne Gateway facility in 2015, the NZ$15.3 million (€9.9 million) upgrade to its Auckland Gateway facility in 2016, the NZ$1.73 million (€1.045 million) investment on the new Auckland Service Centre in 2019 and the NZ $7.71 million (€4.5 million) investment on two new Service Centres in Auckland and Hamilton in 2022.

