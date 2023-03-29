E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit Comes To Manawatū In 2024

Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA), alongside Palmerston North City Council and Manawatū District Council are pleased to announce our new venture to host E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit, in partnership with Ōtautahi Christchurch and ChristchurchNZ in 2024.

Manawatū has a long-established standing as a leader of agrifood innovation in New Zealand, making Manawatū the natural choice to host E Tipu in the lower North Island. Manawatū was the first region in New Zealand to develop and implement an AgriTech Strategy and are in the thick of developing a Food Strategy* in partnership with industry, iwi, local and central government, and key national stakeholders. Hosting this globally recognised, national event is the next logical step in this important journey.

Formed in 2019, E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit, has quickly become a critical platform for informed, thoughtful, future-focused dialogue around the issues that really matter for Oceania’s primary industries. Held in Christchurch since inception, CEDA partnered with our counterparts at ChristchurchNZ to develop a joint bid to the Boma team to bring this annual event into the North Island, with a year-about hosting partnership between Manawatū and Christchurch now firmly in play.

Manawatū will host the event in 2024 and will support the 2023 event coming up shortly in Christchurch. Building on the momentum of previous years, the summit is set to be bigger and bolder — with more reach, virtual integration, participation, and partnership opportunities than ever before thanks to this North-South partnership between two significant agri hubs in New Zealand.

Attendees have the option of experiencing up to five days of ground-breaking insights, each tackling the conference’s central theme of Transforming the Global Food & Fibre System.

Manawatū Mayor Helen Worboys said the key strength of the Manawatū district’s economy is the primary sector.

“This makes our region the ideal place to hold this event, close to grassroots and the supporting agritech and agrifood sector. We also have some of the most highly productive soil in the country. Our rural communities are innovative and resilient and are well supported by the city’s science, education, and tech organisations,” Worboys said.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said both the city and the region are intricately linked to the agribusiness and agrifood sectors, with Massey University, three Crown Research Institutes, and several research and development businesses at the heart.

“Collectively we host several agri events such as CD Field Days and events like the NZ Food Awards and NZ Rural Games. E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit will be a fantastic addition and a great fit for the region,” Grant said.

Likewise, BOMA Founder and CEO, Kaila Colbin explains E Tipu’s purpose and why the partnership is of benefit.

"E Tipu's purpose from the beginning has been to support Aotearoa's food and fibre sectors to be more innovative, collaborative, sustainable and profitable, now and into the future.

“The partnership with CEDA and the relationship with the Manawatū reinforces the fact that this is an event for the entire country," Colbin said.

___________________________________________________________________________

Additional info

Manawatū is one of New Zealand’s leading centres for education, research and development in food, evidenced by the more than 3,100 scientists and researchers who choose to call Manawatū home. The depth of capability in our food ecosystem includes FoodHQ and their formal partnership with Netherlands’ Foodvalley, three Crown Research Institutes - Landcare Research, Plant & Food Research and AgResearch, and the nation’s top agritech focused incubators and accelerators - The Factory and Sprout Global Accelerator. We’re also home to Massey University that has a focus on agriculture and food sciences, Global Fonterra R&D Centre and the New Zealand office for Finistere Ventures global network.

Manawatū has a diverse, vibrant and connected community, with 130 different cultures and 90 languages spoken providing access to all New Zealand’s diversity, within one compact location. Built on our strong iwi heritage, we are a region that embraces its people. Rangitāne o Manawatū has mana whenua status for Palmerston North, and Manawatū district is home to Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Kauwhata. The region and iwi work collectively and collaboratively on successful projects, in ways that genuinely meet Treaty obligations, and acknowledge the history, contribution, culture, values and importance of mana whenua.

Our region's central location, excellent flight connectivity and proximity to the nation's capital city of Wellington combined with our diverse conference and function venues, places us perfectly to host E Tipu 2024 and support E Tipu / IFAMA 2023.

Early Bird tickets for the E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference, happening on 17–20 June in Christchurch and virtually, are available now until Wednesday, 26 April. Click here for more details and use the code CEDA to save 10% on tickets.

