Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Market Power Law Will Help Stamp Out Anti-competitive Behaviour

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

Commerce Commission issues guidelines to help businesses understand new market power test

The Commerce Commission today published its Misuse of market power guidelines, ahead of a law change that will make it easier to take action against businesses with market power whose conduct stifles competition.

Chair of the Commerce Commission, Dr John Small, says as a relatively small country Aotearoa New Zealand “can’t afford to have powerful players harming competition in key sectors of the economy”.

“These section 36 changes which take effect on 5 April impose particular obligations on firms that have substantial market power. From next week, the conduct of these firms can be assessed against its effect on competition. This will allow us to more successfully pursue conduct that is currently beyond our reach”.

“Robust competition and genuine market innovation deliver good outcomes for consumers. Ultimately, we hope these changes will stimulate greater competition by obliging the most powerful firms to have more regard to the competitive process”.

Dr Small says the changes, “will be good for consumers, the economy and New Zealand as a whole”.

He says the current market power test is complex, unwieldy, and focused on details that distract attention from what really matters – namely whether the conduct stifles competition.

“We’ve long been aware of the shortcomings of the current legislative provisions of the Commerce Act and welcome the changes which come into effect next week”.

The guidelines explain how the Commission will assess conduct under the amended section 36, including our approach to applying the ‘Substantial Lessening of Competition’ test to unilateral conduct.

Draft guidelines were issued for public consultation in October 2022. Dr Small says the Commission’s final guidelines are being issued ahead of changes to section 36 of the Commerce Act 1986, which come into effect on 5 April 2023, to give businesses clarity on how the Commission will analyse anti-competitive behaviour under the new law.

“They set out set out the basis on which the Commission will determine whether conduct by firms with substantial market power has the purpose, effect or likely effect of substantially lessening competition”.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>


Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 