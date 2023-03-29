Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Loansmart Becomes First Loan Broker To Join Financial Services Federation

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Loansmart

Loansmart is proud to announce that it has become the first loan broker to join the Financial Services Federation (FSF). Loansmart's affiliate membership confirms its commitment to protecting borrowers' interests while offering them more options.

As a loan broker, Loansmart provides borrowers with a range of finance products through its extensive network of lending partners. With access to multiple loan types and repayment terms, they have more opportunities to find the right solution for each client. Additionally, dealing with an FSF member company ensures the client’s financial well-being is top-of-mind.

According to the FSF website, “The Federation takes a "quality over quantity" approach to membership to ensure its reputational integrity. Our work includes setting industry standards for responsible lending, promoting compliance, consumer awareness, and working with Government towards fair and enforced legislation”. The FSF are strong advocates for the average personal loan borrower, and have strong relationships with legislators in government. High cost lenders are not allowed to join the FSF.

"We are delighted to be recognised by the FSF as a reputable finance provider," said Murray Greig Managing Director at Loansmart. "This demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with financial solutions that are suitable and protect their interests."

As an affiliate member of the FSF, Loansmart is committed to working closely with our clients to find workable solutions to navigate difficult times. This approach may include talking to lenders about restructuring loans or exploring alternative repayment options that will better suit a borrower's financial situation. The primary objective is to treat clients with empathy and understanding and help them regain control of their finances.

In addition to its FSF affiliate membership, Loansmart holds a Financial Advice Provider Licence issued by the Financial Markets Authority. As a result, they can advise clients on which loan/insurance options are in their best interest. They are held accountable for the recommendations they make and must demonstrate that they have put client well-being above everything else. Murray Greig says, “It's about helping our clients find the best option, so we will always recommend the most beneficial solution based on each client’s unique circumstances”.

When choosing a finance provider, Loansmart wants borrowers to know about FSF membership and Financial Advice Provider licences, so they can make an informed decision.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Loansmart on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>

Insurance Council: Provisional Cyclone Gabrielle Claims Reach $890m
Provisional general insurance claims data for Cyclone Gabrielle have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ). Over 40,000 claims have been recorded to date worth around $890 million for Cyclone Gabrielle of which around $70m has been paid... More>>

Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

Advertising Standards Authority: Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 