Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial Services Council Launches 2023 Building Consumer Confidence Conference

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council’s (FSC) flagship event returns to Auckland on 15-17 August 2023 to connect New Zealand’s financial services community ahead of the 2023 Election.

The event at The Cordis Hotel will include a bumper programme of member-only masterclasses, panel discussions, keynotes, and innovative exhibition spaces, and promises to delve into the key issues facing New Zealand and the financial services sector against a challenging economic backdrop.

FSC CEO, Richard Klipin, says, “New Zealanders continue our journey through uncertain global and domestic times as we continue to grapple with the tail of COVID-19, extreme weather events and economic uncertainty.

“The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Building Consumer Confidence’, is therefore about unpacking how we can all work together to support those who need it most.

“The Government and Opposition have some policy decisions to make ahead of the upcoming election, and we look forward to once again engaging with political leaders to collaborate on how we can all shape New Zealanders’ financial futures,” says Klipin.

The conference line-up will feature leaders from across the political spectrum, alongside regulators, chief economists, academics, as well as local and international experts sharing the latest research and insights into how to build consumer confidence and financial wellbeing.

Along with inspiring keynotes and industry-wide discussions, there will be focused sessions delving into key challenges and opportunities to build consumer confidence. These sessions will cover the FSC’s focus areas, including KiwiSaver, investment and funds, life and health insurance, diversity and inclusion and Workplace Savings.

This year also sees the addition of sector-specific masterclasses and networking sessions, as well as the Gala Dinner where winners of the 2023 FSC Awards will be announced.

More information and tickets are available here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Services Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>

Insurance Council: Provisional Cyclone Gabrielle Claims Reach $890m
Provisional general insurance claims data for Cyclone Gabrielle have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ). Over 40,000 claims have been recorded to date worth around $890 million for Cyclone Gabrielle of which around $70m has been paid... More>>

Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

Advertising Standards Authority: Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 