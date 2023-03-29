Financial Services Council Launches 2023 Building Consumer Confidence Conference

The Financial Services Council’s (FSC) flagship event returns to Auckland on 15-17 August 2023 to connect New Zealand’s financial services community ahead of the 2023 Election.

The event at The Cordis Hotel will include a bumper programme of member-only masterclasses, panel discussions, keynotes, and innovative exhibition spaces, and promises to delve into the key issues facing New Zealand and the financial services sector against a challenging economic backdrop.

FSC CEO, Richard Klipin, says, “New Zealanders continue our journey through uncertain global and domestic times as we continue to grapple with the tail of COVID-19, extreme weather events and economic uncertainty.

“The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Building Consumer Confidence’, is therefore about unpacking how we can all work together to support those who need it most.

“The Government and Opposition have some policy decisions to make ahead of the upcoming election, and we look forward to once again engaging with political leaders to collaborate on how we can all shape New Zealanders’ financial futures,” says Klipin.

The conference line-up will feature leaders from across the political spectrum, alongside regulators, chief economists, academics, as well as local and international experts sharing the latest research and insights into how to build consumer confidence and financial wellbeing.

Along with inspiring keynotes and industry-wide discussions, there will be focused sessions delving into key challenges and opportunities to build consumer confidence. These sessions will cover the FSC’s focus areas, including KiwiSaver, investment and funds, life and health insurance, diversity and inclusion and Workplace Savings.

This year also sees the addition of sector-specific masterclasses and networking sessions, as well as the Gala Dinner where winners of the 2023 FSC Awards will be announced.

More information and tickets are available here.

© Scoop Media

