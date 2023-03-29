Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Packaging Forum Welcomes Government Announcement On Changes To Waste System

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 3:39 pm
Press Release: The Packaging Forum

The Packaging Forum has welcomed today’s announcement by the Government regarding changes to New Zealand’s waste system, including recycling and disposal of waste.

CEO Rob Langford says that while there is a need to further understand the details behind these changes, The Forum supports the intent to reduce waste and increase resource recovery in New Zealand.

“As a member-based organisation we are focused on developing and facilitating industry-led, sustainable solutions to packaging – including operating two successful voluntary product stewardship schemes – so we are supportive of changes that have a positive impact on resource recovery and help minimise waste.

“However, we look forward to more receiving more information, and having a greater understanding of the details on how these changes announced today will help further circular outcomes in New Zealand,” says Mr Langford.

The Packaging Forum has considerable experience in facilitating industry-led solutions including more than a decade's experience with the development and management of voluntary product stewardship schemes for glass packaging, soft plastic, and public place recycling/litter. As well as managing and facilitating two voluntary product stewardship schemes (Glass Packaging Forum and the Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme).

The Packaging Forum is currently working alongside the NZ Food & Grocery Council leading the co-design of the Plastic Packaging Product Stewardship Scheme (PPPS), which will make recommendations to the Government on requirements for producers, brand owners, importers, retailers, and consumers to take responsibility for collecting and dealing with plastic packaging.

“That scheme isn’t due to be finalised until June next year, so we do have concerns about making decisions now on kerbside collections relating to only collecting 1,2 and 5, starting next February as we don’t want to be making continued changes to the framework once it has been established,” says Mr Langford.

