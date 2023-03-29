Wellington Powerball Player Wins $7 Million

A lucky Powerball player from Wellington will be enjoying a mid-week windfall after winning $7 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington. The prize is made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the sixth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just over a week after a $15.5 million Powerball prize was won by a Canterbury player.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Wellington

