Akaroa Salmon Continues To Shine

Akaroa Salmon continues to shine, winning gold for its Hot Smoked Salmon.

Akaroa Salmon has been awarded a coveted gold medal for their Hot-smoked Salmon at the Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards 2023. This marks the third year in a row Akaroa Salmon has been honoured with the gold medal for their hot smoked products, having also been awarded a special Spirit of NZ accolade last year celebrating the pioneering and innovative spirit of kiwi producers such as themselves.

Akaroa Hot Smoked Salmon has been made to the same recipe for the over a quarter of a century. The only ingredients are Akaroa Salmon, New Zealand salt and Manuka smoke. As the smallest king salmon ocean farm they’ve always aimed to produce the finest tasting fish since they started in 1985.

The Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards recognize the excellence, innovation, and creativity of sustainably produced food in New Zealand. The judging takes place annually in Auckland under the guidance of head judge Lauraine Jacobs. This year’s judging was at Peter Gordon’s restaurant Homeland, with judges tasting products from throughout New Zealand.

Duncan Bates, founder and managing partner of Akaroa Salmon, said “It’s a testament to the work of the whole team here. We only use Manuka smoke and salt, so the salmon needs to be of the highest quality. From the team working on the water in Akaroa to the smokehouse team in Wigram we’re always aiming for the best and this recognition is reward for everyone’s hard work.“

Akaroa Salmon rounded out its medal haul with Silver for its Skin-off Salmon Fillet and Bronze for its Cold-Smoked Salmon

