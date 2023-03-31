Transpower Completes Further Work To Improve Power Security In Cyclone-affected Regions

Transpower has completed further work to boost security of electricity supply in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and Northland.

However, it is reminding residents in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti that the risk of power outages remains higher than before Cyclone Gabrielle.

Transpower General Manager Grid Delivery Mark Ryall said crews successfully moved the second of two circuits on a transmission line supplying Northland to temporary towers on firm ground Friday morning, removing the risk of power cuts if the slip close to the towers was to move further.

“With two circuits on the Henderson to Marsden 220kV transmission line back in operation, we have vastly reduced the risk of power cuts for residents of Northland as a result of the slip,” he said.

Transpower identified the slip approximately 10km south-west of Wellsford during inspections of its transmission lines following Cyclone Gabrielle. As well as the Henderson to Marsden 220kV line, it also impacted the Henderson to Maungatapere 110kV at a point where the two lines crossed over.

Mr Ryall thanked service provider Electrix for completing the work along with lines company partners Top Energy, Northpower and Vector for their support.

“Electrix crews have been working at pace in very challenging conditions due to the terrain and difficult access in the area, so we’d like to recognise their hard work over the last month,” he said.

“We’d also like to thank media and Civil Defence Northland for helping us keep the community updated about our progress.”

Transpower is now prioritising plans to bypass the affected tower on the Henderson to Maungatapere 110kV line before working on a permanent fix for the 220kV line.

Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti remain on reduced security

Earlier this month, Transpower completed another phase of work to boost electricity security in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

The work involved bypassing the flood-damaged Redclyffe substation to create two new circuits connecting the Tuai substation, which takes supply from Genesis Energy’s Waikaremoana Power Scheme, directly to the Fernhill substation in Hastings.

Damage to Redclyffe during Cyclone Gabrielle had meant the two regions were reliant on just one circuit between the two functioning substations.

Mr Ryall said a fault on that single circuit would have resulted in power cuts to all of Tairāwhiti and some of the parts of Hawke’s Bay that electricity distributor Unison Networks supplies from the Fernhill substation.

“This provides additional security and significantly reduces the risk of outages for residents and businesses," he said. "However, it’s important that people remember that the risk of outages remains higher than usual until we can fully restore or replace the flood-damaged Redclyffe substation.”

Mr Ryall said that if an outage did happen on its transmission equipment, then Transpower and its local line company partners would expect to be able to restore power relatively quickly. This could be from a few minutes to a matter of hours, depending on the cause.

The work is part of a programme of ongoing activity to restore resilience into the Hawke’s Bay network. Earlier work has connected both of the 220kV circuits that bring high-voltage electricity into the region from the Wairakei substation near Taupo to Unison’s local low voltage network In Napier.

That work maximised the amount of electricity that could be brought into the region to complement the local supply from Genesis’ Waikaremoana scheme.

Mr Ryall said that crews have been working incredibly hard in the six weeks since the cyclone hit to initially restore supply and then work on improving electricity security for the people of the region.

“A big thank you is due to our service providers, local lines company partners and Genesis Energy for their efforts getting power restored,” Mr Ryall said.

“There is still more work to be done to fully restore electricity security to the region, and the continued support and patience from the wider community makes a big difference to our crews on the ground.”

Reminder that New Zealanders need to be prepared for power outages

Mr Ryall said that Cyclone Gabrielle has been a powerful reminder that no infrastructure can be 100% resilient.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to remind all New Zealanders to familiarise themselves with Civil Defence advice and to always be prepared for a loss of electricity for a period of time following a natural disaster,” he said.

“Medically dependent customers should also make sure they have talked to their electricity retailer about their situation and have a plan for what to do if the power goes out for any reason.”

