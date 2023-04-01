Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

It will be a night to remember for two lucky Lotto players from Taranaki and Otago after each winning $500,000 in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from New Plymouth and Queenstown Lakes.

Two Strike players from Rotorua and Hastings will also be celebrating after each winning $500,000 in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike Four tickets were sold at Western Heights Foodmarket in Rotorua and Paper Plus Hastings in Hastings.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores / on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

