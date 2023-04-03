1,100 Avocado Lovers Hit Auckland’s Aotea Centre This Week

Auckland, Sunday 2 April 2023: Despite Aotearoa beating out both Mexico (and Kenya) to the coveted hosting right of the 10th World Avocado Congress, 200 Mexican avocado aficionados have arrived to tautoko (support) the event.

New Zealand Avocado CEO Jen Scoular says she is humbled by their support, as they are the largest travelling group from an overseas country.

In total 1,100 international experts descend on Auckland’s Aotea Centre this week to discuss talk all things avocado.

The Congress brings together growers, scientists, researchers, marketers, retailers, tech innovators, and investors from 32 countries around the world.

The massive conference is set to be the largest ever of its kind in Aotearoa.

Many of the 750 overseas visitors will be visiting Aotearoa for the first time. This includes around 200 avocado lovers from Mexico, 80 from the United States, 130 from over the ditch and nearly 50 from South Africa.

Congress delegates will spend two days visiting avocado operations in Glenbrook, Tapora, Whangarei and the Bay of Plenty to see not only some of our beautiful scenery but also to check out the innovations of our avocado industry.

The event launched on Sunday (April 2) evening and concludes Wednesday (April 5th) late afternoon.

Fast Facts

World Avocado Congress

Mexico is the largest exporter of Avocados in the world

The World Congress is held every four years, previous hosts have included Colombia, Peru, Australia and Chile

The three day academic programme will include sessions with eight keynote speakers and more than 130 presentations covering topics such as the future of food, sustainability, climate change, food trends, food security, agritech innovation, global supply chains and the lifecycle for avocado production.

Avocados in Aotearoa

1400 growers

1800 orchards

5,000 hectares of production

$123m industry value 2021-22

7.5 – 9 million trays per annum

14 international markets

