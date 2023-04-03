Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

1,100 Avocado Lovers Hit Auckland’s Aotea Centre This Week

Monday, 3 April 2023, 5:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Avocado

Auckland, Sunday 2 April 2023: Despite Aotearoa beating out both Mexico (and Kenya) to the coveted hosting right of the 10th World Avocado Congress, 200 Mexican avocado aficionados have arrived to tautoko (support) the event.

New Zealand Avocado CEO Jen Scoular says she is humbled by their support, as they are the largest travelling group from an overseas country.

In total 1,100 international experts descend on Auckland’s Aotea Centre this week to discuss talk all things avocado.

The Congress brings together growers, scientists, researchers, marketers, retailers, tech innovators, and investors from 32 countries around the world.

The massive conference is set to be the largest ever of its kind in Aotearoa.

Many of the 750 overseas visitors will be visiting Aotearoa for the first time. This includes around 200 avocado lovers from Mexico, 80 from the United States, 130 from over the ditch and nearly 50 from South Africa.

Congress delegates will spend two days visiting avocado operations in Glenbrook, Tapora, Whangarei and the Bay of Plenty to see not only some of our beautiful scenery but also to check out the innovations of our avocado industry.

The event launched on Sunday (April 2) evening and concludes Wednesday (April 5th) late afternoon.

Fast Facts

World Avocado Congress

  • Mexico is the largest exporter of Avocados in the world
  • The World Congress is held every four years, previous hosts have included Colombia, Peru, Australia and Chile
  • The three day academic programme will include sessions with eight keynote speakers and more than 130 presentations covering topics such as the future of food, sustainability, climate change, food trends, food security, agritech innovation, global supply chains and the lifecycle for avocado production.

Avocados in Aotearoa

  • 1400 growers
  • 1800 orchards
  • 5,000 hectares of production
  • $123m industry value 2021-22
  • 7.5 – 9 million trays per annum
  • 14 international markets

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Avocado on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 