One New Zealand Takes Off



On its first official day as One New Zealand, the now-locally run telecommunications provider has launched a new collaboration to provide coverage to 100 percent of the country and end blackspots.

One New Zealand’s award-winning mobile network will work in conjunction with SpaceX’s constellation of Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit to deliver mobile coverage to One New Zealand customers across the entire country and out to its territorial limit. A key rational for the company’s rebrand was to invest more in New Zealand, which it says is demonstrated by the collaboration.

“This means the immediate communication issues experienced after Cyclone Gabrielle will be confined to history. It will give our customers more freedom with 100 percent coverage across the country and means New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses are safer with us,” says One New Zealand CEO Jason Paris.

“One New Zealand and SpaceX are both focused on providing technological innovations that unlock the magic of technology for customers. This relationship supercharges our efforts to connect all New Zealanders, eliminate black spots and provide quality mobile connectivity to everyone in Aotearoa.

“Currently, our mobile network covers 98 percent of the places New Zealanders live and work however due to the length and geography of the country, almost 50 percent the landmass still has no coverage. When the service goes live, there will be coverage across the country whether you’re out on your boat, climbing a mountain, fixing a remote road or on your farm – you and your businesses are safer with us.

“We are building New Zealand’s safest and largest mobile network to transform how people connect with each other. It will revolutionise how businesses operate in sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, tourism, forestry, transport and logistics; the private and public sector opportunities are endless,” says Paris.

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell says, “New Zealand is one of the most isolated and rugged countries in the world, which makes it an ideal use case for SpaceX’s Direct to Cell connectivity. We are excited to announce this collaboration with One New Zealand to bring cellular coverage across 100 percent of the country.”

One New Zealand will also ensure everyone is safe during an emergency regardless of the provider they are with, so anyone with an appropriate phone will be able to call 111 in an emergency (when voice satellite calling is available). One New Zealand has dedicated part of its mid-band spectrum to enable the service.



“This technology will save people’s lives and should be available to all. One New Zealand is committed to making life better for every New Zealander,” says Paris.

SpaceX’s next generation satellites will be in orbit and ready to provide connectivity from late 2024. The technology will initially support text and MMS, with voice and data services to follow.

Paris continued: “Today is another small step in One New Zealand’s transformation, but this new technology will be one giant leap for New Zealand.”

Visit www.one.nz/spacex for more information.

© Scoop Media

