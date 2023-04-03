Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington Airport Announces $100 Million In Sustainability-linked Lending

Monday, 3 April 2023, 9:35 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport has converted $100 million of existing bank facilities into sustainability linked loans, creating direct financial incentives by aligning lower interest rates with meeting agreed sustainability targets.

“This is about putting further weight behind our sustainability commitments,” says Wellington Airport Chief Financial Officer Martin Harrington.

“Wellington Airport has had Kaitiakitanga sustainability goals in place for some time, and this further enhances our commitment to these goals. Reaching these ambitious targets will be a win-win for the planet and our bottom-line.”

The conversion to sustainability-linked lending means that Wellington Airport’s lending will be charged a lower interest cost and line fee for achieving the sustainability goals, and a higher rate if those goals are not achieved.

The SLLs have been executed with Wellington Airport’s entire banking group – ANZ, BNZ, MUFG and China Construction Bank, with ANZ acting as Sustainability Coordinator.

“ANZ is delighted to have acted as Sustainability Coordinator on this market-leading transaction for Wellington Airport,” says Kate Gunthorp, Director in the Sustainable Finance team at ANZ. “Decarbonising the aviation sector will be a significant challenge over the coming decades, and these SLLs have targets directly related to supporting and enabling low-emissions aircraft in Aotearoa.”

“With the support of our banking group, Wellington Airport has achieved sustainability-linked lending facilities that are customised for the sustainability challenges and opportunities in our industry and aligned with international best practice,” says Martin Harrington.

The four main sustainability target areas for Wellington Airport are:

· Addressing greenhouse gas emissions that the airport is directly responsible for (scope 1 and 2), Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) validation of reduction targets and public reporting of scope 3 emissions.

· Supporting and enabling low-emission commercial flights at Wellington Airport through electric, hybrid and/or sustainable aviation fuelled aircraft.

· Progressing through the internationally recognised Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, which runs independent assessments of airports around the world.

· Reducing the level of waste ending up in landfills from our operations.

The sustainability targets were externally reviewed by Ernst & Young and align with the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association’s Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles (updated February 2023). Wellington Airport’s performance in meeting the sustainability targets will also be independently verified.

Some of the other sustainability progress Wellington Airport has made recently includes:

· Achieving Level 2 (Reduction) Certification from the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme in December 2022.

· Improving the energy efficiency of buildings and infrastructure.

· Replacing a third of its vehicle fleet with electric vehicles.

· Partnering with electric aircraft manufacturer Heart Aerospace alongside other New Zealand airports and airlines to speed up the decarbonisation of aviation.

This follows a high score by GRESB who, in October 2022, rated Wellington Airport as third best in the world for performance and management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts amongst participating airports.

© Scoop Media

Wellington Airport

www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/

Wild at Heart

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

Contact Wellington Airport

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 