PwC New Zealand Launches New Platform For Managing Foreign Exchange Risk

Auckland, 3 April 2023 – PwC New Zealand has released a new easy-to-use tool, Treasury Intelligence, to help managers of financial risk realise their foreign exchange (FX) exposure and assess their strategies in real-time.

The platform has been designed for companies of any size and allows users to manage all their data and reporting in one place. It enables users to:

create and test different hedging strategies

evaluate current and projected risk positions

understand compliance needs.

Alongside these benefits, users will be able to receive market commentary and insights as well as tailored, practical advice from the PwC New Zealand team.

Alex Wondergem, Partner, PwC New Zealand says the launch has come at an important time for those managing risk.

“We’re currently experiencing increased uncertainty and volatility in financial markets due to a range of factors including inflation and interest rates. In this environment, managing financial risk is all important and has a number of challenges.

“That’s why we’ve launched Treasury Intelligence, which makes managing FX risk simple. It helps users understand where their risks are and make informed decisions on what to do next. By using this tool, those who manage financial risk can have confidence in their approach and that they can achieve the outcomes they are looking for.”

Treasury Intelligence is available on the PwC New Zealand website where more information can be found including the ability to request a demonstration.

