Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PwC New Zealand Launches New Platform For Managing Foreign Exchange Risk

Monday, 3 April 2023, 2:28 pm
Press Release: PwC

Auckland, 3 April 2023 – PwC New Zealand has released a new easy-to-use tool, Treasury Intelligence, to help managers of financial risk realise their foreign exchange (FX) exposure and assess their strategies in real-time.

The platform has been designed for companies of any size and allows users to manage all their data and reporting in one place. It enables users to:

create and test different hedging strategies

evaluate current and projected risk positions

understand compliance needs.

Alongside these benefits, users will be able to receive market commentary and insights as well as tailored, practical advice from the PwC New Zealand team.

Alex Wondergem, Partner, PwC New Zealand says the launch has come at an important time for those managing risk.

“We’re currently experiencing increased uncertainty and volatility in financial markets due to a range of factors including inflation and interest rates. In this environment, managing financial risk is all important and has a number of challenges.

“That’s why we’ve launched Treasury Intelligence, which makes managing FX risk simple. It helps users understand where their risks are and make informed decisions on what to do next. By using this tool, those who manage financial risk can have confidence in their approach and that they can achieve the outcomes they are looking for.”

Treasury Intelligence is available on the PwC New Zealand website where more information can be found including the ability to request a demonstration.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PwC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>



Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 