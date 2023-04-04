Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

STAAH Once Again Bags The Airbnb Preferred Software Partner 2023

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: STAAH

STAAH Ltd., a provider of cloud-based technology, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Airbnb as its preferred software partner for 2023 for the third time in a row. The company’s outstanding performance in facilitating the connection between hosts from different parts of the world and Airbnb’s rapidly expanding community has been recognized.

STAAH has a strong presence in the global online platform partner ecosystem due to its innovative distribution platform and comprehensive solutions. By leveraging its state-of-the-art technology, specialized for the hospitality space, STAAH has successfully fulfilled all the criteria set for the partnership program.

The integration between STAAH and Airbnb has yielded remarkable outcomes for STAAH properties worldwide, enabling them to effortlessly connect with millions of guests across the globe. This collaboration continues to provide significant value to STAAH clients.

“We are pleased to be recognised as a Preferred Software Partner for Airbnb. STAAH’s advanced distribution technology has proven to be best-in-class, and our partnership with Airbnb, allows us to help vacation rentals and homestays around the world in boosting their online revenue and growing their business,” says Tarun Joukani, Commercial Director – STAAH.

About the Preferred partner program

The preferred partner program by Airbnb was launched in October 2018, to ensure hosts have a great experience connecting with Airbnb, through recognised and certified partners who offer fully integrated connectivity solutions that exceed performance benchmarks.

About STAAH

STAAH is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers helping them maximise their online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA) and direct bookings.

STAAH partners with over 15000+ properties across 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, UAE, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, UK and Europe.

