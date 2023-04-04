Launching Smartwatch That Will Revolutionize Health And Living With Unique Feature



NBR New IT Systems Pvt. Ltd. (NBR, is an IT and SaaS company, headquarter in India and New Zealand, USA, Europe, Mr. Ravi Kumar, Founder), announces the offer of Apollo SmartWatch series, an Advanced Health and Sports functions SmartWatch, which will be available worldwide from 15 April 2023, and Japan through ICXnet Corporation (https://icxnet.com).

Online purchase is available from 4 April 2023 with significant promotional price until 30 April 2023.

Apollo SmartWatch can collect health biometric related information from the person wearing the Apollo SmartWatch, as well as sports related information from the person’s conduction sports or movements activities. Some of the major information that the Apollo SmartWatch is capable of measuring are as follows.

Health Information

Heart Rate

High Heart Rate Warning

Blood Oxygen

Stress Detection

Sleep Monitoring

Steps, Distance & Calories

Female Health

Reminder of excessive stress

Drink Water Reminder Communication

Call & Message Notification

Target Reaching Reminder Active Living

Multi-sports Mode

Automatic Motion Recognition

Virtual Accompanying Runner

Breathing Training Health Information

Waterproof

Cloud Watch Face

Wallpaper & Dynamic Dial Setting

Music Play Control

Photograph Control

Weather Forecast

Countdown

Stopwatch

Find Your Phone

Configure watch function interface

Automatically reduce brightness at night

Alarm

And more …

