Launching Smartwatch That Will Revolutionize Health And Living With Unique Feature

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: NEW IT Systems


NBR New IT Systems Pvt. Ltd. (NBR, is an IT and SaaS company, headquarter in India and New Zealand, USA, Europe, Mr. Ravi Kumar, Founder), announces the offer of Apollo SmartWatch series, an Advanced Health and Sports functions SmartWatch, which will be available worldwide from 15 April 2023, and Japan through ICXnet Corporation (https://icxnet.com).

Online purchase is available from 4 April 2023 with significant promotional price until 30 April 2023.

Apollo SmartWatch can collect health biometric related information from the person wearing the Apollo SmartWatch, as well as sports related information from the person’s conduction sports or movements activities. Some of the major information that the Apollo SmartWatch is capable of measuring are as follows.

Health Information
Heart Rate
High Heart Rate Warning
Blood Oxygen
Stress Detection
Sleep Monitoring
Steps, Distance & Calories
Female Health
Reminder of excessive stress
Drink Water Reminder Communication
Call & Message Notification
Target Reaching Reminder Active Living
Multi-sports Mode
Automatic Motion Recognition
Virtual Accompanying Runner
Breathing Training Health Information
Waterproof
Cloud Watch Face
Wallpaper & Dynamic Dial Setting
Music Play Control
Photograph Control
Weather Forecast
Countdown
Stopwatch
Find Your Phone
Configure watch function interface
Automatically reduce brightness at night
Alarm
And more …

