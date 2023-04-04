Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Campari Increases Stake In Thirsty Camel Joint Venture

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 1:16 pm
Thirsty Camel

Campari Group has today become the majority shareholder in Thirsty Camel Limited. The announcement comes after Thirsty Camel Limited, a Campari Group joint venture company, began distributing the full Campari portfolio in New Zealand on 1 January 2023.

Thirsty Camel markets and distributes global leading brands including, Coruba, Appleton Estate, Wild Turkey, Aperol, SKYY Vodka and Campari. In addition, Thirsty Camel Limited will continue to distribute a number of other successful brands, including, Fever Tree, Kraken and Disaronno.

With the change in shareholding, Brad Madigan has been appointed to the role of Managing Director. Most recently, Brad was Managing Director of Campari UK and before that, Sales Director at Campari Australia. Importantly, Titch Hay, Founder of Thirsty Camel, will continue to play a critical role in the business as Commercial Sales and Agency Brand Director.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Campari. We have strong ambitions for the NZ market and the Thirsty Camel joint venture is integral to our next phase of growth”.

“This announcement not only demonstrates our commitment to growing Campari’s footprint in New Zealand but also diversifying the local industry through our increased investment in Thirsty Camel. We will be adding a number of new roles to the joint venture, more than doubling the current team, so the opportunity ahead of us is exciting,” said Madigan.

"This increased investment from Campari is a demonstration of the confidence Campari has in Thirsty Camel’s potential for growth in New Zealand and all the opportunities which this will bring,” said Hay.

Thirsty Camel Limited was established in 2004 and has grown to be a leading distributor, representing locally manufactured, celebrated international, and craft brands.

