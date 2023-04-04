Correction Re 2023 Climate Claims Settled
The number of claims settled for the Auckland Anniversary
Weekend flood event was mis-stated in ICNZ’s early press
release.
The correct number of claims settled for just
the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event is 7,305 claims
settled out of 51,936 claims, 14%.
As a result, the
correct total number of claims settled for both the Auckland
Anniversary Weekend flooding plus Cyclone Gabrielle is
14,124 claims out of 96,586,
15%.
