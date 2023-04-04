Correction Re 2023 Climate Claims Settled

The number of claims settled for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event was mis-stated in ICNZ’s early press release.

The correct number of claims settled for just the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event is 7,305 claims settled out of 51,936 claims, 14%.

As a result, the correct total number of claims settled for both the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding plus Cyclone Gabrielle is 14,124 claims out of 96,586, 15%.

