Feilding Industrial Site Of 32.4103ha Offers ‘once-in-a-generation’ Development Opportunity

83 Turners Road and 1525 Waughs Road, Feilding, Manawatu.

A large vacant industrial-zoned site for sale in Feilding offers a “once-in-a-generation” subdivision and development opportunity in a region with a reputation as a growing distribution and logistics hub.

The more than 32 hectares of former farmland for sale in the Manawatū town is tipped to give rise to a future industrial park which should attract major national occupiers.

It is expected to gain the attention of buyers nationally, and potentially internationally, as North Island industrial strongholds in Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington grapple with ongoing land shortages.

Bayleys Palmerston North Commercial broker Karl Cameron, said the Feilding site represented one of the largest single offerings of industrial development land seen in the Manawatū for many years.

“The scale of this landholding will allow the delivery of subdivided industrial sections to the market at a variety of sizes that will be attractive to nationally significant business occupiers – many of whom we know are looking for space.

“A developer has the chance to secure the site now and either develop it immediately or over time to satisfy increasing demand,” said Cameron.

The Feilding development site sits at a key “crossroads” location for North Island transport links, in the heart of a region where development and investment in infrastructure is booming.

“We are seeing massive inquiry from Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga from those seeking industrial land or large industrial buildings.

“The Feilding land offers the chance for future owners and occupiers to capitalise on the Manawatū’s growing status as a focal point for distribution and logistics.

This is underpinned by major investment and development with the likes of KiwiRail’s proposed $200 million regional freight hub, the Manawatū Inland Port and Countdown’s newly completed $70 million distribution centre.

“The region is thriving, with some $8 billion of major proposed infrastructure projects now underway.

“The new Transmission Gully motorway, the completed Waikanae/Otaki Expressway and the Manawatū Gorge highway (under construction) are bolstering connections and underpinning the strength and importance of the Manawatū as a vital hub for North Island logistics.

“Many companies are recognising that this area offers a logical and common sense location to situate their operations,” Cameron said.

The freehold land at 83 Turners Road and 1525 Waughs Road, Feilding, is being offered for sale through Bayleys Palmerston North by way of a Tender closing on Friday 14 April 2023.

Cameron said the offering consisted of some 32.4 hectares of land across two fee-simple titles.

“This largely flat landholding offers the opportunity to subdivide into large industrial sections giving a new owner/developer the potential to add significant value,” he said.

The site’s Industrial zoning under Manawatū District Council’s district plan permits a wide range of industrial and light industrial activities.

The land for sale sits near existing industrial development within Feilding’s town boundary.

Manawatū District Council has commenced construction on a new sealed extension of Turners Road through to Kawakawa Road. This will provide services to the new industrial precinct as well as improved access to the area.

The area around Feilding is an important crossroads of key roading links, including State highways 1 and 3, and State Highway 54 which borders the site for sale. Together, these provide access in all directions across the lower North Island.

Nearby Palmerston North is a nationally strategic freight location, with domestic and export goods moving to the city from Auckland and the upper North Island, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay and Wellington.

With freight volumes expected to increase significantly in the coming decades, KiwiRail is progressing plans for a high-tech, intermodal freight hub which will help grow the area’s role as a critical freight distribution centre for the lower North Island.

The project aims to support rail and road transport working together to meet freight demand, while boosting the regional economy.

“Certainly, this property is a pretty exciting offering that sits in an area of the country that is booming,” Cameron said

© Scoop Media