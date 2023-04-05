Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Rugby League New Brand Partnership Provides Ethically Sourced Apparel For Players And Supporters

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:19 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Auckland Rugby League (ARL) has announced a new partnership with industry-leading apparel brand, Dynasty Sport, to provide cutting edge, high-quality apparel to its clubs.

Through the partnership Dynasty Sport will supply apparel made from ethically sourced recycled plastic bottles for use both on and the off-field for ARL clubs.

Since 1910, ARL has been at the heart of community in Tāmaki Makaurau, representing 28 Clubs across the city and offering a range of sporting formats including Men and Women’s Rugby League, Nines and Tags.

CEO of Auckland Rugby League, Rebecca Russell says, “We are excited to have a partner in Dynasty. They are an innovative, dynamic brand who is leading the way with their creative design, quality of product and approach to sustainability. This is another step forward for ARL as we transform rugby league in Auckland and we are proud to have a partner who is equally focused on innovation, performance and success.”

Russell also commented “This is an exciting move for ARL, our Clubs and players. We know that Aucklanders love league and with Dynasty we have an opportunity to celebrate our game with a fresh approach to apparel for our fans.”

The technologically advanced fabric, known as Ecotek, which is used to make the apparel also delivers some great environmental benefits. In comparison to normal fabric the production of Ecotek fabrics use:

  • 62% less energy
  • 99% less water
  • Create 35% less waste
  • Emit 20% less CO2.

“At any one time, the 13 players on the field will have 754 recycled plastic bottles in their playing apparel which means nearly 1,000 (986) for a 17-person game day squad,” explains Dynasty Sport Co-Founder, Tyler Rakich.

The Dynasty Sport team have always been passionate about and heavily involved in Rugby League across the Auckland region, with several staff still actively involved in a range of sporting roles.

“We’re all united by our love of the game and to making a difference in our community. ARL believe this partnership will further help to support our players as they chase success.” concludes Russell.

Whether you’re an ARL club player, supporter, parent, or volunteer, Dynasty Sport provides suitable apparel for everyone. You can now purchase the full range online at Dynasty Sport.

To learn more about Auckland Rugby League and Dynasty Sport, visit www.aucklandleague.co.nz/ or www.dynastysport.co.nz/

Assets available to view here.

 

About Dynasty Sport:
Dynasty Sport supplies high quality, custom on and off-field apparel to grassroots sports clubs, schools and businesses across New Zealand. Our sport offering include rugby, rugby league, netball, cricket, football, volleyball, touch, tag, rowing, lawn bowls, hockey, tennis and many more.

Our technologically advanced fabric is made from ethically sourced recycled plastic bottles. Offered as a standard across our range. Each jersey is made from 38 plastic bottles, giving a second life to single use plastic.

About Auckland Rugby League:
Auckland Rugby League has been at the heart of community in Tāmaki Makaurau since 1910. In 2023, ARL competitions include 28 Clubs. Our sporting formats include Men and Women’s Rugby League, Nines and Tags. Our competitions include Fox Memorial Shield, Region of Origin and Nines.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 