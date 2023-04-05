Auckland Rugby League New Brand Partnership Provides Ethically Sourced Apparel For Players And Supporters

Auckland Rugby League (ARL) has announced a new partnership with industry-leading apparel brand, Dynasty Sport, to provide cutting edge, high-quality apparel to its clubs.

Through the partnership Dynasty Sport will supply apparel made from ethically sourced recycled plastic bottles for use both on and the off-field for ARL clubs.

Since 1910, ARL has been at the heart of community in Tāmaki Makaurau, representing 28 Clubs across the city and offering a range of sporting formats including Men and Women’s Rugby League, Nines and Tags.

CEO of Auckland Rugby League, Rebecca Russell says, “We are excited to have a partner in Dynasty. They are an innovative, dynamic brand who is leading the way with their creative design, quality of product and approach to sustainability. This is another step forward for ARL as we transform rugby league in Auckland and we are proud to have a partner who is equally focused on innovation, performance and success.”

Russell also commented “This is an exciting move for ARL, our Clubs and players. We know that Aucklanders love league and with Dynasty we have an opportunity to celebrate our game with a fresh approach to apparel for our fans.”

The technologically advanced fabric, known as Ecotek, which is used to make the apparel also delivers some great environmental benefits. In comparison to normal fabric the production of Ecotek fabrics use:

62% less energy

99% less water

Create 35% less waste

Emit 20% less CO2.

“At any one time, the 13 players on the field will have 754 recycled plastic bottles in their playing apparel which means nearly 1,000 (986) for a 17-person game day squad,” explains Dynasty Sport Co-Founder, Tyler Rakich.

The Dynasty Sport team have always been passionate about and heavily involved in Rugby League across the Auckland region, with several staff still actively involved in a range of sporting roles.

“We’re all united by our love of the game and to making a difference in our community. ARL believe this partnership will further help to support our players as they chase success.” concludes Russell.

Whether you’re an ARL club player, supporter, parent, or volunteer, Dynasty Sport provides suitable apparel for everyone. You can now purchase the full range online at Dynasty Sport.

To learn more about Auckland Rugby League and Dynasty Sport, visit www.aucklandleague.co.nz/ or www.dynastysport.co.nz/

About Dynasty Sport:

Dynasty Sport supplies high quality, custom on and off-field apparel to grassroots sports clubs, schools and businesses across New Zealand. Our sport offering include rugby, rugby league, netball, cricket, football, volleyball, touch, tag, rowing, lawn bowls, hockey, tennis and many more.

Our technologically advanced fabric is made from ethically sourced recycled plastic bottles. Offered as a standard across our range. Each jersey is made from 38 plastic bottles, giving a second life to single use plastic.

About Auckland Rugby League:

Auckland Rugby League has been at the heart of community in Tāmaki Makaurau since 1910. In 2023, ARL competitions include 28 Clubs. Our sporting formats include Men and Women’s Rugby League, Nines and Tags. Our competitions include Fox Memorial Shield, Region of Origin and Nines.

