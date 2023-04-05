Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OCR Hike Not Unexpected And Still Workable – C21NZ

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 8:47 pm
Press Release: Century 21 New Zealand

Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand

“This latest hike is not unexpected. In fact, it’s getting close to what the Reserve Bank forecast,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

His comments follow the Reserve Bank lifting the Official Cash Rate today by 50 basis points, taking it to 5.25% - its highest level since 2008 when it reached 8.25%. RBNZ earlier forecasted a peak of 5.5% this year.

Historically, six or seven percent rates have been about the average for Kiwi borrowers, with one and two-year rates at retail banks now starting to stretch to the top end of that.

“Given so many had locked in at two or three percent, it will be a tough winter for a lot of homeowners re-setting with a much higher interest rate,” says Mr Kearins.

The Century 21 leader says another concern is first and next-home buyers’ access to credit.

“Here’s hoping the banks assessments and stress testing of applicants doesn’t get too prohibitive that fewer and fewer are able to borrow in the first place. That would only exacerbate any issues in and around the real estate market.

“The Government promised last year that it would get slightly less prescriptive with home loan lenders, but stories from the frontline remain mixed,” says Mr Kearins.

He says more than ever it’s important for prospective borrowers to know that it doesn’t all begin and end with the big banks. Mortgage brokers can often deliver more competitive rates and greater borrowing flexibility.

“For first-home buyers who can cobble together a deposit and secure finance, one small mercy is that in a softer market they can often make up some ground with a good sale negotiation by their real estate agent,” says Mr Kearins.

He says as well as more opportunities out there for buyers, it’s potentially a prudent time for some renting to take the plunge, with rents continuing to head north not helped by shortages caused by summer’s weather disasters.

MBIE’s Tenancy Services Rental Bond Data released in March showed that median rents nationwide are up $175 per week since 2017 – reaching $575.

“For tenants sick of paying sky-high rents, who are fortunate enough to possibly buy, they should do their initial sums on a mortgage calculator. Despite rising interest rates, they might still be surprised. Then they need to shop around to get the best deal,” says Tim Kearins.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Century 21 New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 