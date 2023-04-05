Finalists Strive To Win Prestigious Dairy Industry Awards

The 30 finalists representing 11 regions in the 2023 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards have been found.

“It was fantastic to attend the regional dinners and feel the excitement of the wins and see the journey each finalist has taken, both professionally and personally,” says Robin.

He observed women featured strongly in the dairy trainee category, with eight of the eleven regions won by females.

“Our finalists are farmers who are excited by the use of technology in the dairy industry and how it will benefit farming in the future.

“They are young, progressive farmers who aren’t afraid of change, are focused on sustainability and hold a deep respect for the environment along with a strong desire to protect it for future generations.”

“Our National finalists come from all walks of life and we have noticed this year that many are keen to be part of the solution regarding bobby calf numbers moving forward.”

The National winners will be announced at a black tie awards dinner at Cordis Hotel in Auckland on Saturday 13th May, after the finalists complete a final round of judging.

The National finalists will compete for a total prize pool worth around $200,000 and the honour of winning either the 2023 New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, 2023 New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year or the 2023 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the year title.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ, MediaWorks and Rural Training Solutions NZ.

2023 New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year finalists:

Northland Matthew & Kortne Snedden, 50% sharemilkers, 550 cows Kerikeri

Aliesha Broomfield, 50% herd-owning share milker, 245 cows, Te Aroha

Cam & Jessica Lea, 50% sharemilkers, 270 & 300 cows, Opotiki

Kevin & Nicole Oppert, contract milkers, 560 cows, Taupo

Hayden & Bridget Goble, 20% VOSM equity partners, 565 cows, New Plymouth

Hayden McDonald, 50% sharemilker, 345 cow, Palmerston North

Ricky & Maria Johnson, 50% share milkers, 420 cows, Maruia

Jonathon & Stacey Hoets, 20% equity partners, 760 cows, Hinds

Jonathon & Stacey Hoets, 20% equity partners, 760 cows, Hinds Southland/Otago Michael & Shahn Smith, 50% sharemilkers, 620 cows, Otautau

2023 New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year Finalists

Auckland/Hauraki Finja Philips, farm manager, 452 cows, Mangatawhiri

Sam Dodd, farm manager, 800 cows, Te Awamutu

Chihiro Hanyuda, farm manager, 379 cows, Galatea

Mohammad Arifin, farm manager, 1055 cows, Mangakino

Blake Cameron, farm manager, 240 cows, Hawera

José Hamber, farm manager, 1100 cows, Cheltenham

Alice Gysbertsen, 2IC, 1000 cows, Greytown

Gurpreet Singh, farm manager, 1050 cows, Cape Foulwind

Jack Symes, farm manager, 630 cows, Southbridge

Jack Symes, farm manager, 630 cows, Southbridge Southland/Otago Nicole Barber, farm manager, 800 cows, Tapanui

2023 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year Finalists

Northland Bill Hamilton, farm assistant, 395 cow, Titoki

Rita Jeffrey, 2IC, 309 cows, Patetonga

Natasha Price, farm assistant/2IC, 280 cows, Kiwitahi

Caleb Spence, 2IC, 255 cow, Galatea

Jasmine Hall, farm assistant, 560 cows, Rerewhakaaitu

Jacinta Kete, assistant manager, 270 cows, Awatuna

Sarah Powell, farm assistant, 600 cows, Longburn

Nicola Bosch, 2IC, 450 cows, West Pahiatua

Ireland Cain, herd manager, 800 cows, Reefton

Brayden Johnston, farm assistant, 1450 cows, Oxford

Brayden Johnston, farm assistant, 1450 cows, Oxford Southland/Otago Ann-Kristin Loferski, herd manager, 960 cows, Heriot

