Tatauranga Umanga Māori – Statistics On Māori Businesses: December 2022 Quarter

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: December 2022 quarter presents information on one subset of Māori businesses that contribute to our country’s economy. This release includes data on Māori authorities and related businesses. It does not cover all Māori businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Key facts

Māori authorities are defined as businesses that receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by iwi and Māori. Māori authorities are largely identified through their tax codes as registered with Inland Revenue. Any business within a Māori authority ownership group is also included for the purposes of Tatauranga umanga Māori.

In the December 2022 quarter, 1,303 Māori authorities and related businesses were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population.

All figures are actual values and are not adjusted for seasonal effects.

In the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter:

  • the total value of sales by Māori authorities was $988 million, down $95 million (8.8 percent)
  • the total value of purchases by Māori authorities was $805 million, down $4 million (0.4 percent)
  • the total number of filled jobs for Māori authorities was 13,210, up 590 jobs (4.7 percent)
  • the total value of earnings by employees of Māori authorities was $227 million, up $20 million (9.8 percent)
  • Māori authorities exported $192 million worth of goods, down $38 million (17 percent).

