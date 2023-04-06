Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter



Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today.

The net worth fall of 0.5 percent follows falls in the previous three quarters, however the rate of decline has eased in the current quarter.

“The four quarters of decline in household net worth have resulted in an annual fall of $176 billion, or 7.3 percent, from the peak in December 2021,” national accounts institutional sectors senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

Visit our website to read these news stories and this information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

