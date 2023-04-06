CTU Backs Bill To Criminalise Wage Theft

The Council of Trade Unions is throwing its support behind Ibrahim Omer's Bill to criminalise theft of employees' wages by employers, says CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

Omer's Members' Bill was drawn from the ballot today. It would add wage theft to the Crimes Act, with a maximum penalty of one year in prison or a $5,000 fine for an individual, or a $30,000 fine for a company.

"Wage theft is an insidious practice that tends to target low-income and immigrant workers. We see too many stories of hard-working people being ripped off by unscrupulous bosses with no real repercussions," said Wagstaff.

"It is time for Parliament to send a message that stealing from workers is not OK.

"We back meaningful penalties for employers who steal from their workers. It is important that the law makes clear that these criminal penalties do not replace the obligation to pay back the wages owed to workers.

"The CTU calls on all political parties to back this Bill. No party should be standing on the side of allowing employers to steal from their workers," said Wagstaff.

© Scoop Media

