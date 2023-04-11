Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Flick Electric Welcomes Changes To Commerce Act Amidst Continued Concerns Over Misuse Of Market Power

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: Flick Electric

Flick Electric has welcomed changes to the Commerce Act which came into effect last week that should help investigate and resolve the misuse of market power by New Zealand’s four generator-retailers (gentailers).

The independent electricity retailer believes that innovation and competition in the market are being stifled by the practices of market players with significant market power, preventing independent retailers from being able to compete.

The changes to the Commerce Act will mean that it is now easier to successfully pursue conduct that shows evidence of market power misuse.

"The structure of our electricity market has long been a contentious issue because there’s clear evidence that it’s not functioning in a fair, competitive manner," says Pavan Vyas, Flick Electric’s chief executive.

"We’re hopeful that the Commission’s new powers will dissuade those companies from using their market power to make it harder for independents to enter the market and compete."

Under the current market structure, a gentailer’s retail business is able to purchase electricity from their generation business at an Internal Transfer Price (ITP) of their own choosing, generally significantly lower than wholesale market prices. They then onsell the balance to independent retailers at a much higher price.

"The ITPs don’t include the same costs and risks an independent retailer faces. Essentially, gentailers are leveraging their vertically-integrated position to benefit from low electricity prices acquired through inherited assets."

The market structure also incentivises gentailers to keep wholesale prices high, and Vyas says the instances of artificially inflated wholesale prices over the years are a clear indication that vertical integration is a threat to a competitive market.

"We’ve seen it happen time and again. It’s behaviour that the market structure and the regulators seem to allow, but which we know isn’t in the best interests of competition and Kiwi consumers."

In October last year, Flick presented its ‘Join The Revolt’ petition to the Economic Development, Science, and Innovation Committee, requesting the Government and Electricity Authority ensure a fair, competitive market by splitting up gentailers, or ensuring all generation is sold into the open market at the gentailers’ internal transfer price, or ensuring there is no price discrimination between vertically-integrated and independent retailers.

"We’re keen to work with the Commission where we can to help them identify and investigate behaviours that breach the Commerce Act.

"Competition is crucial in order to deliver Kiwis better pricing and better products, and encourage more innovation and investment in the sector."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Flick Electric on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Commerce Commission: Publishes Guidelines On The Application Of Competition Law To Intellectual Property Rights
The Commerce Commission has published Guidelines on the Application of Competition Law to Intellectual Property Rights (Guidelines) to help businesses understand how competition law applies to the exercise of intellectual property rights... More>>


Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>



Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 