80% Of The Cost To Install A Heating Appliance Is Now Government Subsidised

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Varcoe

Living in a healthy, comfortable home should never be considered a luxury. All Kiwis deserve to come home to an environment that is not only warm in those cold winter months, but has a positive impact on their overall health. Cold and damp homes do not only impact the comfort levels of those that inhabit them, there is also a range of health issues these residents face. People that reside in cold and damp homes are far more likely to experience respiratory issues, asthma, eczema and even mental health conditions.

Unfortunately, these living conditions are not uncommon in Aotearoa. The New Zealand Government has recognised this and is diligently working towards improving the living conditions for thousands of New Zealanders. This was the reason for originally introducing the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, a programme that provides grants to eligible New Zealanders to cover a large portion of the costs of insulating and installing heating into New Zealand houses.

In May 2022, the New Zealand government allocated another $72.43 million to fund the programme until June 2024. It is projected that these allocated funds will deliver a further 26,500 insulation and heating retrofits, meaning that more Kiwis will have access to the warm, comfortable and healthy homes they deserve.

The Warmer Kiwi Homes programme has been praised for its application since its launch in 2017, and its continued application is great news for New Zealand homes built before 2008 across the country.

How Does the Warmer Kiwi Homes Programme Work?

If you're eligible for the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, grants are available to cover 80% of the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation and/or up to 80% of the cost of a new efficient heater.

In order to be eligible you must own your own home – landlords or rental properties are not eligible – and have either a Community Services Card or live in an area identified as low-income. This home needs to have been built before 2008.

You must also not already have a fixed heater that is operational in any living area of your house such as a heat pump, wood burner, flued gas heater or central heating system. If your home has one of these types of heaters installed, then you are not eligible for a heating grant, which are capped at $3000 GST inclusive.

Community Support May Reduce the Cost Even Further

Warmer Kiwi Homes have a strong focus on Kiwis that need it the most. It's hard to argue with the fact that an 80% grant to cover the installation of a heater and insulation is great, but it's understandable that some may still struggle to pay the 20% remaining - and as we stated before, every Kiwi deserves the right to live in a healthy and warm home. Thankfully, in true neighbourly Kiwi fashion, many community groups have stepped to the plate. For some eligible areas, these community groups will provide additional funds to further subsidise the costs, meaning that those that need it may be able to get a grant to cover 90-100% of their costs.

How Do You Claim the Warmer Kiwi Homes Grant?

Claiming the Warmer Kiwi Homes grant is a simple process. First, you'll need to check your eligibility at www.warmerkiwihomes.govt.nz.

Once you have registered, the next step is obtaining quotes for the installation of insulation and/or heating equipment. These quotes need to be from an installation specialist, who you’ll be referred to by the Warmer Kiwi Homes tool at the link above. Once the quote has been accepted and the ~20% deposit has been paid, the insulation and/or heater can be installed. The remainder of the balance will be paid directly to the supplier by Warmer Kiwi Homes.

Varcoe Air Conditioning and Heat Pumps are Installers for the Warmer Kiwi Homes Programme

Varcoe Air Conditioning and Heat Pumps are proud to be installers for the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme. Their team of highly experienced technicians have been performing installations for many years and are available to assist with providing quotations and advice on the best options for heating your home.

They take pride in knowing that they can help make a difference in the lives of their fellow Kiwis by ensuring they have access to warm, comfortable and healthy homes.

If you're thinking about getting a heat pump or other heating solution for your home and think you might be eligible for the Warmer Kiwi Homes Programme – contact Varcoe Air Conditioning and Heat Pumps today! Their team will be more than happy to help guide you through the process and get you started on creating a warmer home.

