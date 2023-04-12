Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bayleys Real Estate Expands Coromandel Business Operations

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

New Zealand’s largest, full-service real estate agency, Bayleys, has increased its presence in the Thames-Coromandel District by recently acquiring two rival property company offices.


New Zealand’s largest, full-service real estate agency Bayleys Real Estate is expanding its offerings in the Thames-Coromandel District, having recently acquired two of rival firm First National’s offices in Tairua and Whangamata

The business has bought Pacific Coast Realty which owns First National branches in Tairua and Whangamata. These offices have commenced operating under the Bayleys umbrella, effective from 1st April 2023.

Pacific Coast Realty currently employs 12 sales and administrative staff, who will come across to join the Bayleys Real Estate brand, supporting the agency’s local offerings, which include residential, lifestyle, rural, hotel, motel, tourism and business sales, in addition to property management and a suite of advisory services.

Bayleys Coromandel director Chris Bayley says the agency’s expanded presence in Tairua and holiday hot spot Whangamata heralds a new growth phase for the business across the north Waikato region.

“The acquisition of First National’s shopfronts and experienced personnel give Bayleys a critical mass in this market. We are looking to increase our service offerings by recruiting additional salespeople in the residential, lifestyle, commercial, and industrial disciplines to reflect growing demand.

“At Bayleys, we are proudly 100 percent Kiwi owned and operated and take great pride in being staunch local representatives. This means it is even more important today to have a nationally-connected real estate network, with access to integrated systems for our salespeople.”

The new branches will form part of the broader Bayleys Real Estate network, which spans 102 offices nationwide, employing more than 2,000 sales and support staff.

Bayleys Coromandel director Shaun Paterson says the acquisition reflects high confidence in the region’s expansion.

“At the same time many businesses are hunkering down, expecting a period of consolidation, Bayleys is geared up for growth, and performing in what we see as critical future markets, underpinning our commitment and confidence in the future of the Thames-Coromandel region.”

Mr Paterson says an aging population in many smaller rural and coastal settlements is bolstered by the inflow of families, professionals, and those seeking a better work-lifestyle balance, necessitating residential development and increasing local commercial opportunities.

“The property sector continues to yield new prospects – which in the case of Thames-Coromandel is buoyed by new developments including a significant aquaculture and marine precinct in Kopu, and areas earmarked for housing development,” he says.

“Tairua and Whangamata are key locations on the peninsula. Bringing them under the Bayleys umbrella gives our business a unique coverage, positioned to benefit clients from across the country – but particularly those located within the Golden Triangle,” Mr Paterson says.

Approximately 74 percent of Bayleys buyers in Thames-Coromandel are based outside the local area, with a high proportion of investment generated from the economic powerhouse regions of Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, which house more than half the country’s population and generate just as much GDP.

Pacific Coast Realty’s director Gordon Turner says that First National has become a trusted local brand, and while the acquisition will see an end to its name in the locale, its agency team will continue to deliver excellent real estate services across the region.

Mr Turner, who is staying on as the sales manager of the new Bayleys Tairua and Whangamata branches, says that the agency’s broad multi-disciplined reach and strategic partnership with global property consultancy Knight Frank, incoming sales and support staff will add greater value for buyers and sellers across the district.

Primarily a tourist and summer holiday destination, the Thames-Coromandel District has benefitted from strong recent inter-region migration - particularly from main centres Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga. This has seen a flight to the provinces, as homeowners cash in their equity gains in search of a home and lifestyle.

“In addition to lifestyle benefits, there are financial benefits for purchasers relocating to the regions, and from that perspective, the Thames-Coromandel Peninsula has a lot to offer.

“The Bayleys business has been consistently at the forefront of delivering inventive and original marketing initiatives during its nearly 50 years in business and had built a reputation as the leading full-service agency in Aotearoa,” Mr Turner says.

Bayleys Real Estate will celebrate its half-century in operation later this year.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Commerce Commission: Publishes Guidelines On The Application Of Competition Law To Intellectual Property Rights
The Commerce Commission has published Guidelines on the Application of Competition Law to Intellectual Property Rights (Guidelines) to help businesses understand how competition law applies to the exercise of intellectual property rights... More>>


Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>



Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 