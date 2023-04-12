Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Outstanding Café Odd Saint Launches Evening Dining

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: Odd Saint

One of Queenstown’s newest eateries is continuing to grow with the launch of evening dining.


Share plates are on the new evening menu at odd saint

Much lauded new outlet odd saint, already renowned as one of Queenstown’s premier lunching and brunching spots, launches its new dinner offering from Friday 14 April.

The mouth-watering evening menu will be available weekly Thursday to Sunday from 3pm until late. Their regular brunch menu will continue to operate from 8:30am Thursday to Monday.

The fresh ‘after dark’ menu features a delightful range of dishes designed for sharing amongst friends and family alongside exquisitely curated cocktails, local wines and beers, and warming drops for the cooler nights ahead.

Savour sweet and sour prawns with pineapple salsa, enjoy a fresh green papaya salad or crunch on wonton’s crispy duck nachos, named after head chef Anton ‘Wonton’ Walden. Share these delicious plates and more all while sitting pretty in the heart of Queenstown with beautiful views of St Peter’s Church and surrounds.

odd saint has already been recognised as an exciting new addition to the hospitality scene in Queenstown, having recently scooped up a nomination in the Best Café category of the Southern Lakes Hospitality Awards.

The accolade is testament to Future Hospitality Group’s world-class expertise, delivering innovative and progressive entertainment.

“We’re really excited to be offering something new at odd saint coming off the back of a successful opening season,” says restaurant manager Jamie Orr-Tobin.

odd saint was the third venue opened by the group last year, welcoming its first guests in mid-December.

Executive chef and co-owner Matt Tobin’s inspiration comes not only from his travels but his Midwest US background, delivering a menu that’s already made a mark on the thriving local café scene.

“I’m really excited to showcase the great style of flavours we have honed and cultivated over the first few months in our evening menu,” he says.

Future Hospitality Group co-owners James Ace and Bert Haines are delighted to see the fabulous food, divine drinks and thoughtful service they’re known for extend into odd saint’s evening offering.

“Trading into the evening was our initial medium-to-long-term plan for odd saint,” says James.

“We’re pumped to make this happen as we head into the busy winter period.”

Bookings are recommended at www.oddsaint.co.nz

Picture captions:

1/

2/ Cooking up a storm for dinner at odd saint.

