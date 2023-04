Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023

Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

“Retail card spending rose across all categories except for groceries and liquor,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

Groceries and liquor (consumables) fell $32 million (1.2 percent) in March, which came after a rise of a similar magnitude in February.

